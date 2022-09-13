Liam Hendriks’ fiery defense of Tony La Russa amid White Sox absence

The Chicago White Sox have played well amid manager Tony La Russa’s absence. But All-Star closer Liam Hendriks does not believe his potential return would be a problem, per Daryl Van Schouwen.

“It should. It does for me,” Liam Hendriks said in reference to whether the White Sox’ good clubhouse vibe would remain intact upon Tony La Russa’s return. “I have complete faith in everything he’s able to do. He’s one of the main reasons I came to Chicago.”

Tony La Russa is a historic MLB manager. He’s well-respected around the game and is a World Series champion. However, he has made a number of questionable managing decisions in 2022 which drew no shortage of criticism. La Russa, who is dealing with health issues, recently stated that he does not want to be a distraction for the team.

He wants the White Sox to focus on playing ball down the stretch. Chicago is in the hunt for the American League Central title. After sitting in third place for the majority of the season, they recently passed the Minnesota Twins in the division. However, they still trail the Cleveland Guardians for 1st place.

Liam Hendriks and the White Sox would welcome Tony La Russa back amid their playoff push. But there is no denying the fact that the White Sox have played better as of late. They are 7-3 over the course of their past 10 games as of this story’s publication.

We will continue to monitor Tony La Russa’s status and provide updates as they are made available.