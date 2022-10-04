White Sox GM Rick Hahn drops major hint about next manager after Tony La Russa retirement

It looks like GM Rick Hahn and the Chicago White Sox already have a clear idea on what they want from their next manager after Tony La Russa’s departure.

Speaking to reporters after La Russa announced his official retirement on Monday, Hahn shared that they are now starting the process of hiring a new manager to take over the team for the 2023 campaign. While finding the right manager that would fit in nicely with the current roster is usually rigorous and often takes time, the White Sox GM expressed his hope that they wouldn’t take long in doing so.

“But, over the course of the coming months — or coming weeks, I should say — really hope it’s not months,” Hahn said, per NBC Sports. “Over the course of the coming weeks, there will be a number of people from the organization being part of these conversations.”

Rick Hahn also emphasized that they know what they are looking for in their next manager. According to him, they want someone with “recent dugout experience” who has played a significant role for a winning or championship team.

“Ideally, it’s someone who is an excellent communicator, someone who understands the way the game has grown and evolved in the last decade or so. But at the same time, obviously, respect for old school sensibilities is going to be important as well,” Hahn added.

The White Sox boss didn’t mention specific names as candidates for the job, though it will definitely be interesting to see who they will choose as Tony La Russa’s replacement. That next manager has their work cut out for them considering the recent struggles of Chicago.

La Russa stepped down from his role as White Sox manager on Monday, releasing a statement wherein he cited health issues as the reason for his premature exit. He’s under contract with the team until 2023, but his medical condition and the corrective plan his doctors planned out would make it impossible for him to perform his duties next campaign. He left the team with a 79-80 record this 2022.