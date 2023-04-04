A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech got absolutely wrecked by the San Francisco Giants on Monday. In his first start of the 2023 MLB season, Kopech was taken deep not once, not twice, not thrice, but a total of five times by the Giants, who turned the game into batting practice.

The manner with which the Giants’ hitters had their way against Kopech has left some wondering whether he was inadvertently giving signals to San Francisco.

“It’s a possibility,” Michael Kopech said following the mound mauling he received at the hands of the Giants (h/t Vinnie Duber of allchgo.com) “If it wasn’t necessarily a tip, there was something I was doing different, breaking ball to fastball. Just by the body language of the hitters, they were on everything,” Kopech added.

Kopech gave up a home run early in the game, with Joc Pederson putting the Giants on the board first in the first inning with a 432-foot blast. Where the wheels went completely fell off for Kopech and the White Sox was in the fifth inning when San Francisco punished him for four home runs from Michael Conforto, Thairo Estrada, Mike Yastrzemski, and David Villar.

Kopech would get pulled from the mound after getting torched for seven earned runs on eight hits while striking out five and issuing three walks in 4.2 innings of action. The White Sox ended up suffering a 12-3 loss, their third of the season.

It’s unlikely to be that bad again for Kopech when he gets his next turn to start again, but he’ll still have to confirm what he did wrong against the Giants.