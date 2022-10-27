Ozzie Guillen’s return to the White Sox gets cold water dumped on it

The Chicago White Sox are looking for a new manager after Tony La Russa retired at the end of the 2022 season. The White Sox have conducted an extensive search so far, and haven’t ruled anyone out just yet, but it sounds like a potential return for former manager Ozzie Guillen isn’t likely to happen.

Guillen was listed as a potential candidate for the White Sox earlier this offseason, and they reportedly brought him for an interview as well, signaling that his hiring was a legit possibility. Unfortunately, for fans hoping to see Guillen return to the White Sox, it sounds like some cold water has been dumped on those rumors for the time being.

Via David Haugh:

“On Mully And Haugh, I asked Jon Heyman about Ozzie Guillen interviewing for the White Sox manager’s job and his chances of getting it: ‘I’ll believe that when I see it … I’ll be shocked if they hire him. It would be an odd hire.'”

Guillen previously enjoyed a successful tenure as the White Sox manager, and led them to their most recent World Series title back in 2005. The White Sox have been trying to get back to those same heights ever since then, and have largely been unsuccessful, so why not bring in the guy who most recently led Chicago to a championship?

The logic makes sense, but Jon Heyman has dumped a bucket of ice cold water on those rumors for now. Whether it changes in the future remains to be seen, but for now, it looks like Chicago is going to go in a different direction with their managerial search, and it will be interesting to see who they ended up selecting as their newest manager.