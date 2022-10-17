RUMOR: Could Ozzie Guillen return as the White Sox manager?

The Chicago White Sox have begun their search for a new manager after Tony La Russa opted to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Rumors will be flying about who the next manager of the White Sox will be until they make a new hire, and it looks like one candidate already getting tied into those rumors is former White Sox player and manager Ozzie Guillen.

Guillen has had a very successful career with the White Sox, and helped them win their most recent World Series championship back in 2005. Guillen has previously offered some mixed responses on his interest in returning to manage the White Sox, but from the sounds of it, he’s a potential candidate to take over the position, making him a name to watch as Chicago’s search continues.

“No one is out yet for the White Sox manager position – including ex-manager and NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillén, according to MLB analyst Bruce Levine. ‘All I know from what I hear is he [Guillén] has not been ruled out,’ Levine said on 670 the Score. ‘Does that mean he’s the next manager of the White Sox? No. I’m just saying they are considering anybody and everybody.'” – Ryan Taylor, NBC Sports Chicago

This is an interesting piece of news that doesn’t really give much away. Guillen hasn’t really confirmed or denied whether or not he would want the position, and it doesn’t sound like Chicago has narrowed down their list of candidates. But the fact that Ozzie Guillen’s name popped up along the way is noteworthy, and it makes him an interesting candidate to keep an eye on in the White Sox head coach search.