The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with veteran left-hander Martin Pérez, pending a physical. Pérez, 33, brings 13 years of MLB experience to a White Sox rotation in desperate need of stability. He split the 2024 season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres, making 26 starts and posting a 4.53 ERA over 135 innings.

“Free-agent pitcher Martin Pérez and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal.” via Robert Murray on X, formerly Twitter.

While his numbers were steady rather than standout, Pérez ended the year on a high note. After a midseason trade to San Diego, he adjusted his pitch mix, relying more on changeups and curveballs, which helped lower his ERA to 3.46 with the Padres.

The White Sox are coming off a dismal 41-121 season and need reliable innings from their rotation. With the departures of Erick Fedde, Garrett Crochet, and Chris Flexen, Jonathan Cannon is the only pitcher remaining on the roster who made more than 10 starts in 2024. Pérez’s durability—having made at least 26 starts in five consecutive full seasons—makes him a sensible choice for a team lacking in experienced arms.

The White Sox add a veteran to their underwhelming roster

While Pérez doesn’t bring overpowering stuff—his fastball averages 91.3 mph—he’s a proven innings eater. His career numbers include 1,575 2/3 innings with a 4.44 ERA and 90 wins. He also brings veteran leadership to a pitching staff that includes promising but unproven prospects like Davis Martin, Drew Thorpe, Nick Nastrini, and Jairo Iriarte.

For the White Sox, Pérez is a low-risk, high-reward addition. The one-year deal ensures he won’t block top pitching prospects like Hagen Smith or Noah Schultz, who could push for major-league opportunities later in the season. If Pérez pitches well, the White Sox can flip him at the trade deadline, much like the Pirates did last year, to acquire additional assets for their rebuild.

Despite his ups and downs, Pérez has shown flashes of excellence, including an All-Star campaign in 2022 with the Texas Rangers. He also brings postseason experience, having been part of the Rangers’ 2023 World Series-winning team. His leadership and steady presence could help mentor Chicago’s young pitchers as they adjust to the major leagues.

The signing of Pérez is a pragmatic move for a White Sox team seeking to rebuild while maintaining a degree of respectability. While not a game-changing addition, Pérez provides reliability and flexibility for a rotation in transition, with the potential to deliver value both on the mound and as a trade chip.