The Chicago White Sox have been consistent since the start of the 2024 season. Unfortunately for the team and its fans, that consistency has been the team's propensity to lose games. That trend continued Sunday as the White Sox dropped a 9-4 decision to the Detroit Tigers.

That loss at Guaranteed Rate Field in the South Side of Chicago dropped Chicago's season-long record to 31-100. They became the second-fastest team to reach the 100-loss mark, and the only team to have a worse record at similar point in the season was the 1916 Philadelphia A's, who had a 29-100-1 record.

Pitcher Jonathan Gannon pitched 4.0 innings and took the loss for Chicago. He gave up 8 hits and 5 earned runs while falling to 2-8 for the season.

The White Sox have a chance to set a new standard for losing in the World Series era. The White Sox would need to record a mark of 12-19 in their final 31 games to avoid having a worse record than the 1962 New York Mets. That team, managed by the legendary Casey Stengel, went 40-120 in its initial National League season.

The 1899 Cleveland Spiders had the worst record in the history of the major leagues, as they went 20-134. However, that was before the World Series era commenced in 1903.

White Sox know where they stand

The White Sox have lost 100 games or more six times in their history. They went 61-101 last season under manager Pedro Grifol. The 2024 season marks the first time in White Sox history they have lost 100 games or more in back to back seasons. That's an ignominious debacle for team owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

Grifol was fired earlier this season that has seen the White Sox suffer through losing streaks of 14 and 21 games. After they broke their 21-game losing streak earlier this month, Grifol was fired and he was replaced by Grady Sizemore.

While the major league season heads into the home stretch with multiple pennant and Wild Card races, there is no doubt that the White Sox will end up with the worst record in either league.

The Miami Marlins have the worst record in the National League and the second-worst record in the major leagues at 47-83. That is 16.5 games better than the White Sox.

As the White Sox get closer to the Mets' infamous mark, the Chicago players get asked about it on a consistent basis. Since there is more than one full calendar month remaining in the season, it is clear the players are going to have to put up with the topic. White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi answered questions following the latest defeat.

“We have been talking about it all year. It's beating a dead horse at this point. We are not where we want to be,” Benintendi said per ESPN News Services. “(Interim manager Grady Sizemore) said it best: ‘Unless you win the last game of the year, it doesn't matter.' So, I think everyone has moved on.”