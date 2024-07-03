The White Sox make the trip to Cleveland to face the Guardians! These teams are headed in opposite directions with the White Sox being the worst team in the MLB, while the Guardians have been one of the best. Our MLB odds series has our White Sox-Guardians prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.

White Sox-Guardians Projected Starters

Erick Fedde vs. Gavin Williams

Erick Fedde (5-3) with a 3.23 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up four runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts in a White Sox loss.

2024 Road Splits: (1-2) 4.47 WHIP

Gavin Williams (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 0.00 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up one run on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in a Guardians win.

2024 Home Splits: (0-0) 0.00 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Guardians Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +160

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Guardians

Time: 6:40 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes / NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are the worst team in the MLB. They have a 24-62 record so far this season. They most recently lost a game and it broke a three-game winning streak. They are the second-worst team in the MLB behind the plate and are also struggling on the mound, ranking near the bottom on the mound as well. Gavin Sheets, Paul DeJong, Andrew Vaughn, and Andrew Benintendi are standouts despite how bad the offense has been. The only notable pitchers in the lineup are Erick Fedde and Garrett Crochet. They have struggled all season and do not have much hope.

The White Sox have Erick Fedde on the mound in this matchup and he has a 5-3 record, a 3.23 ERA, and a 1.14 WHIP. He has allowed 37 runs on 89 hits with 25 walks and 91 strikeouts through 100.1 innings. In his 17 starts this season, the White Sox are 6-11. Fedde has been one of the few bright spots for as much as the White Sox have struggled this season. He gets a difficult matchup against the Guardians behind the plate, especially because they have been playing much better recently.

The offense for the White Sox has been awful. The White Sox are second to last in the MLB in team batting average at .220 which comes after having a .238 last season. Gavin Sheets, Paul DeJong, and Andrew Vaughn lead the offense in most categories. Vaughn leads in batting average at .244, in RBI at 39, and in total hits at 73. Then, Sheets leads in OBP at .335 and DeJong in home runs at 15. They get a difficult matchup on the mound in this game against Gavin Williams for the Guardians.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians have had a great season with a 52-30 heading into this series. They have lost four out of their last five games leading into this matchup. Their bats are just outside the top 10, while their pitching has been a top-10 staff. Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, Andres Gimenez, Tyler Freeman, and Josh Naylor have carried the Guardians on offense. Tanner Bibee and Ben Lively have held down the fort in the pitching staff despite Shane Bieber getting Tommy John Surgery. They have been one of the best teams in the MLB this season, not just in the AL.

The Guardians are starting Gavin Williams for the first time this season on the mound. Last season, he finished with a 3-5 record, a 3.29 ERA, and a 1.26 WHIP. Williams allowed 32 runs on 66 hits with 37 walks and 81 strikeouts through 82 innings. In his 16 starts, the Guardians were 8-8 in those games. Williams should play well in his first game of the season, especially against an offense that has struggled as much as the White Sox have this season.

The Guardians are a talented team behind the plate and it seems like they are finally showing it. They are 13th in team batting average at .245 after finishing last season at .259. The offense is led by Jose Ramirez in almost every batting category. Ramirez leads the way in batting average at .280, in home runs at 23, in RBI at 76, in OBP at .332, and in hits at 89. This offense has talent and has shown flashes, but they get a difficult matchup with Fedde on the mound for the White Sox.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The White Sox have the pitching advantage on the mound with Fedde compared to Williams because this is Williams' first start this season. The Guardians are the better team behind the plate with how much the White Sox have struggled. Fedde is the reason this game should stay close. Expect the White Sox to cover even on the road against the Guardians.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-134)