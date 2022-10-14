Who are the Characters in Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind?

The new movie Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind sees the return of characters from the popular Mortal Kombat franchise. Fans of the video game may recognize those who have made an appearance in the trailer. Read on to learn more about the major characters who appear in the trailer of Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind is a direct sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Decades after the previous movie, Earthrealm is now a barren wasteland. The Black Dragon clan, led by a man named Kano, is conquering Earthrealm’s villages and wreaking havoc. As such, a young warrior named Kenshi steps up and embarks on a journey to take on this looming threat.

Kenshi Takahashi

Kenshi Takahashi is the main character of this film. While he initially opens the movie with his vision intact, he opens a Soulnado and is subsequently blinded. However, as he lay dying, a magical sword by the name of Sento reaches out to him, granting him the ability to see as he wields it. He now uses Sento in a quest to save Earthrealm from the threat of the antagonists. The blind swordsman first made his video game debut in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance back in 2002. Since then, he’s been a part of the franchise, wielding Sento along with his telepathic powers.

Sub-Zero/Kuai Liang

Sub-Zero is a supporting character in this film. He is a cryomancer, capable of manipulating cold and generating ice. He has been with the Mortal Kombat franchise since its inception in 1992. Aside from this, he is well-known for his usual blue ninja-like appearance and his ice powers. He and Kenshi cross paths in the movie, and together, they work to help Kenshi regain his fighting prowess and take on the Black Dragon.

Kano

Kano is one of the major antagonists of this film. Here, he serves as the head of the Black Dragon clan and declares himself king of Earthrealm. Together with them, he goes around Earthrealm’s isolated villages, decimates them, and conquers them under the guise of providing “protection”. Kano, together with Sub-Zero, made his first playable appearance in 1992’s Mortal Kombat. While he still sports his signature prosthetic laser eye, in this movie, it appears he also gained a prosthetic left arm that can change itself into a sharp blade.

Shang Tsung

Lastly, we have Shang Tsung, another major antagonist in the movie. Like Sub-Zero and Kano, this evil sorcerer has also been with the video game series since its inception in 1992. He even served as the first game’s final boss. He is also known for stealing the souls of his enemies, which he can then use to either make himself young or wield magical attacks. In this film, he works together with the Black Dragon in their quest to conquer Earthrealm.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind is available for purchase digitally and on Blu-Ray.

For more entertainment news from us, click here.