It's tough being a rookie quarterback in the NFL, and Chicago Bears rookie signal-caller Caleb Williams is finding that out in 2024. To be frank, that was always to be expected. Keep in mind that Peyton Manning threw 26 touchdowns compared to 28 interceptions in his rookie season.

There are high expectations for Williams. That's why the Bears took him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of USC. Even at his best, he'll likely never have a career like Manning — a five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl winner — though.

It's just a tough gig, especially when you're the No. 1 overall pick and the expected “savior” of a downtrodden franchise.

Let's talk about some more great quarterbacks. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers barely saw the field during their rookie season. Rodgers sat behind Brett Favre for three years before he became a starter. The NFL is so much different in 2024 compared to 2000 when Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, or even in 2005, when Rodgers was selected by the Green Bay Packers. That just highlights how much harder it is to be a rookie quarterback in this league, though.

There was a time when it was expected that a young and talented quarterback could take some time to get used to being a pro. There was a time when it made sense to let a quarterback sit for at least a year behind a proven veteran, not only to help them pick up the playbook but also simply get used to their surroundings.

Nowadays? Quarterbacks are thrown right into the fire, and that's what the Bears have done with Williams. The results have been a bit of a mixed bag, with the Bears staring at a 4-5 record, but they've now lost three in a row, and Williams has been taking a beating — literally and figuratively. He was sacked nine times by the New England Patriots in a 19-3 Week 10 loss. He completed just 22-of-41 passes with no touchdowns in Week 9 in a 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and in Week 8, he completed just 10-of-24 passes against the Washington Commanders and was outdueled by their No. 2 overall pick, quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Yes, it has been a tough stretch, and that's not even including the fact that offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was fired, in the midst of all that, there was a report that a “few” veterans were hoping for backup Tyson Bagent to get a shot over Williams. The rookie quarterback, of course, says things are okay in the locker room.

“I think those guys are good, easy. We talk about it,” Williams said, per ESPN. “I think I got full support from them. I've gotten texts or calls or people coming up to me, with this situation that just happened, and saying, ‘We got your back, we're with you.' You know, things like that and ‘Let's go.' That kind of mindset and attitude has been what it's been this past couple of days. And that's kind of what it's only been.”

Caleb Williams will feel the pressure against the Packers

Having to defend yourself against rumors that your teammates want you benched is a low “low” for a rookie quarterback. But the Green Bay Packers are coming to town in Week 11, and things can always get worse in the NFL.

The Packers present almost a perfect storm for Williams and this Bears team. First, there's the rivalry to consider. Yes, it's as heated as they come, but it has been one-sided as of late. From Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers (who almost literally owned the Bears) to now Jordan Love, the Packers have a 107-95-6 all-time record against Chicago, and their current win streak against the Bears is 10 games, which goes all the way back to the 2019 season.

So there's the pressure Williams is going to feel to beat the Packers. Make no mistake, that pressure is going to be there, even if this season no longer holds much promise for Chicago. The Bears could lose every game but two, and as long as those two wins came against Green Bay, people in “the Windy City” would be happy.

The Packers are coming in at 6-3, and they're looking to make a serious run at the playoffs. They're not a perfect team, but Jordan Love should be healthy off a bye week, and a healthy Love is a good Love. That's especially true with the weapons he has around him, plus a great offensive mind in head coach Matt LaFleur at his side.

Defensively, the Packers have forced 19 turnovers, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL. They've got a superstar safety in Xavier McKinney (who has six picks) and several young stars who are starting to find their footing in linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and safety Evan Williams. Throw in a healthy Jaire Alexander and a pass rush that's feeling the pressure to step up, and Green Bay's defense projects to be dangerous in the second half of their season.

So now, not only is Williams under pressure to beat the Packers, but the odds suggest that he's not going to be able to do it. In Chicago, that's a grave sin. He hasn't hit rock bottom as a rookie just yet, but his first loss to the Packers will certainly feel like it.