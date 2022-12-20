By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide entered the 2022 season full of expectations. The team had hopes of winning its second national title in three years, but things went far from perfect. Alabama finished 10-2 and out of the College Football Playoff at No. 5. Because of that, the Crimson Tide are set to play in the Sugar Bowl against No. 9 Kansas State.

Luckily for head coach Nick Saban, the team will have two big names on the field to help finish the year with a trophy. Bryce Young and Will Anderson opted to play in the bowl despite being first-round prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young, last year’s Heisman winner, is even considered by many as the potential No. 1 pick, while Anderson shouldn’t fall below the top-10 on draft day.

In 2022, Young completed 64.1% of his passes for 3,007 yards and 27 touchdowns versus five interceptions. He also added 195 rushing yards and four scores.

Anderson recorded 51 total tackles (24 being solo), 17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and a pick-six this season. He received the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and was a unanimous All-American for the second straight year.

While Alabama will certainly appreciate their commitment, their decision to play in the Sugar Bowl raised many questions as Young and Anderson risk getting injured just before going pro. However, it might turn out to be the best move by both.

With that being said, here are some reasons why Bryce Young and Will Anderson made the right decision to play in the Sugar Bowl.

3. It gives Alabama a chance to end the season on a high note

Every year, Alabama enters the season as a CFP frontrunner. In 2022, that was the case thanks to Young’s outstanding Heisman campaign. The problem is that the Crimson Tide was not able to replicate its recent success. This will be only the second time the team does not make it the CFP Championship Game in eight years.

Also, the Crimson Tide failed to reach to SEC Championship game, losing the berth to LSU as the Tigers beat them in overtime. Without a conference title, Alabama is likely trying to at least finish the season on a high note.

That also applies to Young and Anderson. As part of the 2022 national championship squad, it’s safe to say neither wants to leave the program on a low note. Winning the Sugar Bowl could be a good farewell for some of the best talents this storied program has ever seen.

2. They have one more chance to display their talents on the field

Even with their draft stock very high right now, Young and Anderson have a chance to prove they can be the first two players selected in the 2023 draft.

The quarterback is considered one of the best at his position. However, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud could outshine him in bowl play. The defensive class is very solid with Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Clemson’s Myles Murphy.

Had Young and Anderson decided to sit out the Sugar Bowl, it would have given those other prospects the spotlight ahead of the draft. Then, the draft stock of those players could significantly increase. On the other hand, Young and Anderson’s would stay the same or perhaps even decrease.

By playing against Kansas State, Young and Anderson should consolidate their spots as top prospects regardless of what their competition does. Also, in-game film, especially during bowl season, could be more beneficial than a strong combine or pro day.

At the end of the day, NFL teams want to see what players can do on the field. This means playing at the Sugar Bowl could cement the places of Young and Anderson at the top of the draft.

1. The decision shows the NFL how committed Young and Anderson are

While their talent is not in question, the decision by Young and Anderson to play in the Sugar Bowl reveals more than meets the eye. Instead of preserving their bodies, they chose to be next to their teammates and try to finish the season with a victory.

Even Saban told reporters he appreciated their decision.

“They wanted to continue to create value for themselves and be good teammates and help their teammates play well in the game. That makes them a little old-fashioned in a lot of ways, but I respect that,” Saban said, per ESPN’s Chris Low.

That reveals how Young and Anderson are willing to put their team’s best interest ahead of individual goals. NFL teams who are interested in selecting them might take some notes on that decision. They will most likely take that into consideration as they could see Young and Anderson as “team-first” type of players.

In the end, playing at the Sugar Bowl will allow Young and Anderson to star on the college stage one last time, but just as importantly put their professionalism on display. The NFL is seeing they are willing to sacrifice everything to help their teammates, which could prove the difference between high-drafting teams taking Young or Anderson ahead of their competition on draft day.