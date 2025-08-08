The Indiana Fever may be pushing for a top playoff seed, but Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull stole the spotlight before the ball even tipped. Decked out in matching yellow “Howdy Cowboy” crop tops, denim skirts, and cowboy boots, the Fever duo fully leaned into their “twin” energy with a look that had cameras rolling and teammates hyping, Yahoo reports.

Twinning 👯‍♀️ Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham pulled up in the matching fits, and Aliyah Boston was loving it. 🤣 Watch the Fever take on the Mercury at 10pm/ET on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/kH7fE8immi — WNBA (@WNBA) August 7, 2025

Aliyah Boston couldn’t help but play the role of hype woman to Cunningham and Hull. As she made her own pregame entrance, cameras aimed in her direction, Boston redirected the attention without hesitation. “You’re looking at the wrong person,” she laughed, pointing to the duo behind her. Another videographer joked she was supposed to be the “pre show.” Boston, with impeccable comedic timing, replied, “Oh, no, no, no, they got it.”

It is not the first time Cunningham and Hull have leaned into their lookalike persona. But Thursday’s outfits might be their boldest and most beloved appearance yet. Social media ate it up, and even opposing fans had to admit the cowgirl getup was a win.

Boston Dominates While the Fever Hold Steady

While Cunningham and Hull earned attention for their pregame fashion, Aliyah Boston reminded everyone why she is the heartbeat of this Fever squad once the game started. Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Boston averaged 16.7 points and 11.7 rebounds across three games. She tallied three straight double-doubles. Her 22-point outing against the Mercury included 17 in the fourth quarter alone, the second-highest single-quarter total in Fever history.

With all the noise surrounding the WNBA lately, from fan behavior issues to the nonstop media buzz around Caitlin Clark and Cunningham, the Fever seem locked in. Their chemistry on and off the court shows, and even after a recent loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, spirits are still high.

Sitting fifth in the league with a 17-13 record, the Fever are hunting for a strong finish. And with Boston leading the charge, plus a locker room full of personality and unity thanks to a huge help from Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull, Indiana might just be the team to watch down the stretch.