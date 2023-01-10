By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Jan. 2nd, there was a period of time where a decision to continue the game had to be made.

With the status of Hamlin being first on the mind of many, the game became a secondary thought, but there’s reason to believe the NFL wanted to finish the game after Damar Hamlin was taken to the hospital, according to Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN.

Per Van Natta Jr., the league had plans to keep the game going, but the Bills and Bengals refused.

During the telecast, which was also on ESPN television, play-by-play announcer Joe Buck told viewers: “They’re going to try to continue to play this game,” saying it was a league decision to do so.

That observation was vehemently denied by NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent, who said there was no discussion between him and commissioner Roger Goodell about a five-minute period for players to get warmed up and that resuming play did not cross their minds, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

There’s no denying the sadness and shock that washed over many of us seeing Hamlin’s life literally be saved on the field. The few days after the horrible event was filled with people waiting for any word on the second-year safety’s condition.

But if we are being honest with ourselves, would it have been a surprise if the game continued? Football is a violent sport, and unfortunately, we have seen a bunch of scary injuries during games. Somehow, the games continued after said player was removed off the field.

Only the NFL front office, the Bills and Bengals know for sure. If proven true, it probably shouldn’t be met with much surprise.