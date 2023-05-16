The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) did not put a single team in the College Football playoff last season, but it is home to powerful programs in football, basketball and other major sports.

Miami, Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia and Virginia Tech make up the conference’s “Magnificent 7” ACC schools — each of which has been active in financial talks recently.

These schools have been meeting over the past few months to potentially hatch a plan that could represent the biggest, most seismic shift in the history of the conference.

According to reports, the schools have been active in exploring their options as far as conference agreements, which could lead to yet another realignment some time in the near future, per college football insider Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

Clemson, FSU, Miami, UNC, NC State, Virginia & Virginia Tech are “The Magnificent 7” ACC schools, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. These schools, @RossDellenger reported, have met in past several months, w/lawyers examining grant-of-rights to determine just how unbreakable it is.… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 15, 2023

Since the news broke, fans on Twitter have speculated as to where each team might end up. One fan predicted that North Carolina and Virginia could go to the Big Ten while Clemson and FSU could be headed to the SEC, among other changes.

Another reader said he doesn’t see the seven major ACC teams ending up in the same conference.

“I just honestly don’t see any conference taking ALL of these teams. I just don’t,” he said.

The conference’s current deal pertains to its TV rights. Created in 2016, the deal runs through 2036 and forms the basis of a TV contract with ESPN. Unfortunately for the ACC and its flagship members, the deal nets them about $36 million per team in comparison with more than $100 million annually for SEC and Big Ten teams. An early exit fee of $120 million is available for each school, including Clemson, Florida State, and the other league powers.

The SEC is the preferred home for numerous “Magnificent Seven” schools according to recent reports. For what it’s worth, the Pittsburgh Panthers are among ACC schools who are not looking to break the agreement.