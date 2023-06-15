The NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat caught plenty of headlines. One of them involved UFC star Conor McGregor, who is always finding his way into the spotlight. Days after the conclusion of the Finals, McGregor has been accused of rape, although he has denied the allegations, per TMZ.

“Conor McGregor has been accused of raping a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals earlier this month … but the UFC star says the allegations are not true.”

Per the report, the incident occurred on June 9, the same game that McGregor went viral for his halftime role involving the mascot, and UFC President Dana White ripped the Heat mascot in the process.

The allegations that were obtained mention that McGregor committed the incident in the men's bathroom. Attorney Ariel Mitchell, who sent the letter, added that security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom” and that he “shoved his tongue in the victim's mouth and aggressively kissed her.”

The woman involved is seeking settlements with Conor Mcgregor, the Miami Heat, and the NBA, and if these allegations are true, it will be an ugly case for Mcgregor, especially after he had been involved with other allegations in the past.

McGregor also announced that he is expecting another child with his fiancee, Dee Devlin, so it will be worth monitoring this situation to see what happens.

However, McGregor's reps stated the claims are false and added, “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”