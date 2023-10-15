If off-the-court demeanor and call-outs were a good standard of a fighter, Logan Paul would be its king in influencer boxing and even in the WWE. The man has his own podcast and other channels like his YouTube channel to challenge opponents. But, he may have just poked the undisputed king of talking trash after his triumph against Dillon Danis. Conor McGregor analyzed the fight and did not find anything impressive in how he got the win. Paul took this a notch further and challenged the UFC fighter who is on his way back with a fight for the following year, via DAZN Boxing.

“Hey, Conor McGregor you see that? I took your b**tch and put him on a walk. Who's the real fighter now bruh?” Logan Paul exclaimed after he dominated Dillon Danis in the ring.

Danis and McGregor have a long relationship with one another. The UFC champion had sparred with Danis before this fight but could not attend it live. However, he was not at all safe from getting challenged by Logan Paul.

“Maybe if Conor McGregor wants to stand up for his b**ch, I'll face him next year. Where is that little leprechaun? Where are you Conor? He abandoned Dillon just like Marcela, just like Savannah, just like Scott Coker,” he declared with much confidence.

McGregor was not the only person that Paul challenged. Rey Mysterio also got a special call-out for a WWE match. His versatility in packing a punch on the ring and setting up high-flying stunts has clearly been on display these past couple of years. Will he be able to get all these opportunities?