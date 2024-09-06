Connecticut Sun star DeWanna Bonner deserves far more credit as one of the WNBA’s all-time greats, and the numbers back it up. Currently, Bonner ranks fourth on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list, with over 7,411 points, placing her alongside legends such as Tamika Catchings, and she’s closing in on the third spot held by Tina Thompson.

Over her 14-year career, Bonner has been a consistent offensive force, and her ability to score from anywhere on the floor has made her a crucial asset for every team she’s played for.

Bonner’s career began when she was drafted fifth overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2009, and she quickly made her mark, winning a WNBA championship in her rookie season. Over the next decade with the Mercury, she became a two-time WNBA champion and earned three WNBA Sixth Player of the Year awards from 2009 to 2011. By the time she left Phoenix in 2020, she had become one of the franchise’s all-time leaders, ranking first in career rebounds (2,072), second in points (4,820), and second in games played (335), according to the Sun.

In 2020, Bonner made one of the most significant moves of her career, joining the Sun. The Sun traded three first-round picks to acquire Bonner, highlighting just how valuable her presence was expected to be.

Bonner made an immediate impact on the team, earning All-WNBA Second Team honors in 2020 and continuing to elevate her game. During the 2023 season, she set a Sun franchise record for most points in a single regular season, with 697 points, per the Sun, along with a career-high 41 points in a single game against the Las Vegas Aces on June 8, 2023​. That season, she averaged a team-high 17.4 points per game, along with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Her ability to lead the Sun, both in terms of scoring and veteran leadership, has been a key factor in the team’s recent success. After re-signing with the Sun in February for the 2024 season, she is currently averaging 16. 3 points, 6.3 rebounds and two assists per game.

DeWanna Bonner contributes both on and off the court

A versatile 6'4″ forward, Bonner’s game is defined by her ability to contribute on both ends of the floor. Bonner’s combination of size, quickness and basketball IQ makes her a matchup nightmare for opponents, whether she’s posting up smaller defenders or hitting three-pointers over taller ones.

Beyond her scoring and versatility, Bonner’s resilience has been one of her most defining traits. After giving birth to twins in 2017, she returned to the WNBA in 2018, earning the AP Comeback Player of the Year award. Her journey back to elite form after motherhood has been a testament to her work ethic and dedication to the game. Former coach Sandy Brondello marveled at Bonner’s toughness, calling her a “fighter” who continually pushes through fatigue and adversity, per Michelle Smith of the WNBA.

“She is just amazing to me. She impresses me more and more because of that. Your mind changes. Maybe it gives you more balance. It just not all about basketball,” Brondello said during her and Bonner’s tenures with the Mercury.

Sun lean on veteran's leadership

In addition to her two WNBA titles, Bonner has earned six All-Star selections (2015, 2018, 2019, 202, 2023 and 2024). Her continued excellence even in the later stages of her career is a testament to her adaptability. For example, last season, Bonner became one of the only players in the WNBA to play in 80 or more playoff games, alongside Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson. Bonner’s leadership has also been pivotal in her career, particularly after her move to Connecticut. She has helped develop a winning culture with the Sun, mentoring younger players and playing a crucial role in deep playoff runs. As the team’s leader in scoring for several seasons, Bonner has been the engine driving Connecticut's consistent postseason success.

Sun coach Stephanie White has also called for Bonner to get more recognition for her storied career that doesn’t show signs of letting up.

“I feel like every time we have a game, DB is hitting another milestone,” White said previously. “When you think about the greats in this league, her name doesn’t come up nearly as often as it should — not just in terms of her numbers and her production, but her remarkable consistency. She’s played every role on multiple teams. She’s won championships … It just really is incredible what she’s been able to do, and how consistent she’s been able to be, and I feel like these last two years, there’s even been a resurgence for her.”

As Bonner continues to climb the all-time scoring list and lead her teams in the postseason, her place among the WNBA’s elite is undeniable. Her versatility, longevity and ability to perform in high-pressure situations make her one of the most complete and impactful players in league history. It’s time the basketball world fully recognizes DeWanna Bonner as one of the WNBA’s all-time greats.