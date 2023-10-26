The Los Angeles Dodgers had a disappointing end to their 2023-24 baseball season. The Dodgers got swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS. LA had high hopes of making a deep run in the MLB Playoffs, but their pitching did not give them a sufficient chance to keep their games close. Third basemen Max Muncy has been an integral part of LA's success and with his club option looming, the Dodgers must keep Muncy on the roster. Los Angeles is one of the favorites to land superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani, but keeping Muncy is the first step to an improved postseason showing.

Max Muncy is vital to LA's offensive attack

During the regular season, Muncy notched 36 home runs, which tied him for 12th in the MLB. In addition, the five-year Dodgers veteran had 105 RBI, good enough for 10th best in the league. Muncy had a bounce-back year at the plate after nearly doubling his HR and RBI from 2022. The 33-year-old helped the Dodgers win 100 regular season games, but his offense lacked in the NLDS.

In the series against the Diamondbacks, Muncy had two total hits. Such a performance is inexcusable for a player of his stature, but he was not the only one who struggled. The entire Los Angeles offense did not get a chance to heat up due to the team's cold pitching streak. If LA improves its starting pitching this offseason, hitters like Muncy can continue to thrive.

Shohei Ohtani changes the picture, but the smart decision is to retain Muncy first

Shohei Ohtani will be the most sought-after free agent this offseason, and the Dodgers have a good chance to land him. Bringing in a generational talent like Ohtani would change the Dodger's hitting plans. However, the best decision is for LA to have Max Muncy secured as a returner. For one, Muncy provides excellent insurance in case LA cannot land Ohtani. Second, Muncy is an important piece of the team's chemistry considering his five-season tenure with the Dodgers.

If the Dodgers keep Muncy and pick up Ohtani, their offense will be unstoppable. For now, LA needs to make Muncy the priority and work out the kinks later.

Los Angeles has many areas they want to address after their MLB Playoffs meltdown. All hope is not lost, as Muncy is part of the group that allowed LA to be competitive and make the NLDS in the first place. Expect the Dodgers to exercise their club option and keep Muncy for another year.