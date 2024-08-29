Napheesa Collier has been making a compelling case for the WNBA MVP award in the 2024 season, and the numbers back it up. Leading the Minnesota Lynx in nearly every statistical category, Collier's impact on the Lynx this season has gone beyond just numbers — she embodies leadership and consistency, all important qualities of an MVP.

To understand Collier’s MVP case, it's important to dive into the specifics of her season. As of late August, Collier is averaging an impressive 29.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, making her the fourth offensive player in the league, and third defensive player. These figures alone are enough to place her among the league's elite, but what truly sets Collier apart is her ability to influence the game on both ends of the floor. Her average of two steals per game is the second-highest in the league, highlighting her defensive acumen, and making her one of the most complete players in the WNBA.

Collier's leadership has been a driving force behind the Lynx's unexpected success this season. The Lynx, who were initially pegged as a rebuilding team, have emerged as a legitimate playoff contender, thanks largely to Collier's consistent performance. In critical games, Collier has delivered time and again. A standout moment in her MVP campaign came during a recent game on Aug. 23 against the Las Vegas Aces, where she dominated with 27 points and 18 rebounds. That victory against one of the league's powerhouses is a testament to Collier's ability to elevate her team when it matters most.

Napheesa Collier provides offensive and defensive advantage

Defensively, Collier's versatility is equally valuable. She can guard almost every position on the court, which provides the Lynx with a unique advantage. Her defensive rating, 90.7, is the best in the league, further solidifying her status as a two-way player (h/t basketball-reference.com). This balance of offensive and defensive prowess is a key reason why Collier is in the MVP conversation.

Moreover, Collier’s advanced statistics paint an even clearer picture of her value. She is currently third in the league with a win shares (WS) total of 5.8, which measures how many wins she has contributed to the Lynx this season. Her plater efficiency rating (PER) stands at 25.8, the second-best in the league. These stats, when combined with more traditional stats like points, rebounds and assists, make a compelling case for Collier as the 2024 WNBA MVP.

Ability to perform under pressure helps the Lynx

Another critical aspect of Collier’s MVP campaign is her ability to perform under pressure. The Lynx have been in numerous close games this season, and time after time, Collier has been the player to step up in clutch moments. Her decision-making in high-pressure situations are qualities that distinguish good players from great ones. In a league as competitive as the WNBA, having a player who can deliver in the clutch is invaluable, and Collier has proven to be that player for the Lynx.

The MVP race in 2024 is one of the most competitive in recent memory, with stars like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Alyssa Thomas all having outstanding seasons. However, Collier’s case is unique because of the context in which she has thrived. Leading a team that was not expected to contend, Collier has defied expectations and lifted the Lynx to the top of the league. This narrative of overcoming the odds, combined with her statistical dominance, makes her a deserving candidate for the MVP award.

Collier’s 2024 season is a masterclass in how to be an all-around elite basketball player. Her stats, leadership and ability to perform in critical moments make her one of the most valuable players in the WNBA. As the season winds down, Collier’s continued excellence could very well result in her being named the WNBA MVP, an honor she has undoubtedly earned.