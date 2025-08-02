The StudBudz have taken the WNBA by storm since the 2025 All-Star Weekend, and there's no better evidence of that than a fan who showed up dressed in honor of the viral duo at the Minnesota Lynx's road matchup with the Las Vegas Aces.

The fan, otherwise donned in the home team's Aces gear, caught the attention of the StudBudz before the game with a poster of the two and a bright pink wig that matches the pair's signature hair color. Williams and Hiedeman were very clearly amused on the sideline and returned the love with laughs and waves back at the supporter.

Another Stud Bud has entered the chat 💬 This fan is showin’ Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman love all the way out in Vegas! Lynx-Aces | 3pm/ET | ABC pic.twitter.com/6OhaPpU20w — WNBA (@WNBA) August 2, 2025

That Aces fan wasn't the only one with the idea. Two other spectators were spotted at the game in the same hot pink wig, proving how far the fan love for Hiedeman and Williams goes.

Williams and Hiedeman went viral when they hosted a 72-hour livestream on their Twitch channel that notably featured everyone from the W's players to their head coach Cheryl Reeve, and even league commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Participants and viewers all deemed the two as the highlight of the weekend.

Williams revealed her perspective on the action afterwards.

“I think it was dope just for everyone to see we really are a community,” Williams said during a post-practice media session. “We show each other love all the time, so I think it was nice for everybody to be able to kind of look in on how we give it up.”

Fans got to witness many notable events that were captured on stream throughout the night, but one interaction even involved Reeve, who joined the StudBudz at a party that took place as WNBA players arrived in Indianapolis to tip off the weekend.

“They are being themselves,” Reeve said simply during a Friday press conference. “I remember a time in our league where that would not have been okay … I think it's really telling, is what we've been saying for years, and what you all have been working on for years — telling the stories of the players.”

Despite her support, Reeve joked the next morning that the video circulating online of her turning up and dancing with her players wasn't her at all and was instead AI-generated.