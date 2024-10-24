The Brooklyn Nets fell 120-116 to the Atlanta Hawks during their season opener Wednesday at State Farm Arena. With the Nets positioning themselves for a top draft pick during year one of a rebuild, the game could serve as a blueprint for the season. In many ways, it was everything Brooklyn fans could have hoped for.

At least fans who have bought into the tank.

Why Nets fans should be encouraged by season-opener

Competitive losses will be a welcome sight for the Nets in 2024-25. They got one in Atlanta.

Brooklyn led by as much as eight during the third quarter, as Jordi Fernandez looked the part during his first appearance as an NBA head coach. Fernandez's team was active offensively, sharing the ball and attacking holes in Atlanta's defense. Defensively, they showed no shortage of physicality.

“We’ve been talking about Brooklyn grit, right? You saw it with 32 fouls,” Fernandez said. “The only thing is, we got to be smarter. Our technique has to be better. We have to lead with our chest and show our hands. They shot 21 more free throws.”

Cam Thomas lived up to the hype in his first game as the Nets' lead offensive option. The 22-year-old battled through a rough start, finishing with 36 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field and 7-of-13 from three. He refused to let Brooklyn die late, pouring in 20 fourth-quarter points to keep the game close.

“He just stayed the course, he didn’t get frustrated,” Fernandez said. “He knew the shots were gonna fall. And I was not worried about him missing those shots, because he took good shots, they just didn’t go in… That’s all I’m asking from our guys is [that they] try to do the right things. What you cannot control is if the shot goes in. What you can control is if you create the best shot possible.”

Brooklyn's young supporting cast also turned in a promising performance. Jalen Wilson scored 16 points on 2-of-5 shooting from three and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. The 23-year-old eclipsed that total once in 43 games as a rookie.

Meanwhile, Ziaire Williams continued to look like a plus defender while knocking down two of his three attempts from deep.

Noah Clowney responded to a preseason challenge from Fernandez, battling with Atlanta's physical frontline. The 20-year-old posted seven points and six rebounds in 15 minutes.

“Energy. The spark,” Fernandez said when asked what he saw from the young forward trio. “What you need when you come off the bench is to bring it, change the game, win your minutes, do the little things… I’m happy with their performance. Can we get better? Can we keep pushing each other? Can those guys push the starters? That’s how a team comes together. I don’t need to see the final product right at this second. I know we can fight regardless, and we did tonight.”

Nets veterans struggle down the stretch

Make no mistake, Wednesday's performance had some negatives. Nic Claxton was ejected in the fourth quarter for a cheap shot foul on Dyson Daniels. Claxton has a history of losing his composure late in tight games, something he admitted must stop.

“Just having more situational awareness. Maybe I need to talk to a therapist or something,” Claxton said of his string of ejections. “Whatever I do, I can’t get kicked out of games. I need to be there for my team.”

Brooklyn's veteran point guard duo of Ben Simmons and Dennis Schroder did not perform up to expectations. After a strong start, Simmons disappeared late, posting zero points, three assists and four turnovers with zero field goal attempts during the second half. The game marked the three-time All-Star's first regular season appearance in over seven months as he returns from a back injury.

“I think I was a little gassed in that first half, but they definitely turned the physicality up [in the second],” Simmons said of his late struggles. “That's on me to stay with it and keep attacking and still get my looks and not give the ball up to whoever I think is open.”

While Schroder posted 13 points and seven assists, he turned the ball over five times and shot 5-of-16 from the field. Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith also struggled offensively, combining to shoot 3-of-13 from three.

However, for a Brooklyn team turning its focus towards youth, the positives far outweighed the negatives on Wednesday. In year one of a rebuild, the front office's priority will be landing a top selection in next year's draft. During that process, the coaching staff will aim to establish a culture and develop young talent.

The Nets got off to a good start in both departments in Atlanta.

“That Brooklyn grit is gonna show in different ways,” Fernandez said. “Being connected and supporting each other is one way. Being physical is another way. And that’s who we want to be. It’s gonna take time to establish this identity and keep doing it game after game, night after night. But I have no doubt that these guys are working and doing the right things.”