The 2024-25 season is an audition year for the Brooklyn Nets. While general manager Sean Marks' primary focus will be landing a top pick in next June's draft, he'll also need to identify which of Brooklyn's young players fit his long-term vision. At the top of that list will be fourth-year guard Cam Thomas.

After spending most of his first two seasons on the bench, Thomas forced his way into the Nets' rotation last year and impressed. The 22-year-old led the team in scoring at 22.5 points per game. With Mikal Bridges out of the picture, Thomas opens this season as Brooklyn's lead offensive option.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, he isn't feeling any pressure to prove his worth to Brooklyn's front office.

“I feel like I really have nothing to prove. I proved myself countless times in my tenure here, so if there's still any more proving to do, then I don't really know what to say,” Thomas said. “I'm just going to go out there and play the best that I can play and help the team win as much as we can. So I'm just going to go out there and try to be the best version of myself and try to get as many wins as we can.”

What are Nets, Sean Marks expecting from Cam Thomas in 2024-25?

If there's one thing Thomas has proven, it's that he can score in bunches. However, the questions surrounding his game have centered on his willingness to pass and play defense.

He grew in both areas during the latter half of last season. Marks hopes Thomas can build on that growth in his second year as a full-time member of Brooklyn's rotation.

“When Cam's had the opportunity to play heavy minutes over the last year, you saw his game. We've never questioned the confidence. He brings it night in and night out in that regard,” the GM said. “On the offensive end, it's gonna be, how can he make his teammates better? Because he's gonna draw attention all the time, that's who he is. He can get his shot off pretty much whenever he feels like it, but does he make a teammate better from going from good to great? Making that good pass where it ends up in a better shot.”

“And then playing both ends of the ball. He's gonna have to play on the defensive end and show that. He's certainly not a liability by any stretch of the imagination, but he's [gotta show] that he's part of the system and that his teammates can trust him, let alone the coaches. But what we've seen from him so far is making great strides in those areas.”

Expand Tweet

Starting Oct. 1, Brooklyn will have a three-week window to negotiate a contract extension with Thomas. However, the belief within league circles is that the Nets will hold off on a deal until next summer to maximize their 2025 cap space.

“I'm pretty sure my agent will have conversations with them, but at the same time, I'm just worried about the season,” Thomas said of a potential extension. “I mean, this is the opportunity I've been wanting since I got into the league, just an opportunity to play, be free. So I'm just gonna make the most of it, and whatever happens, happens.”