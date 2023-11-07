Prince Harry will not be attending his father King Charles' 75th birthday. The last time Harry was in the U.K. was in May.

Prince Harry will not be attending his father's 75th birthday party. Next weekend, King Charles will be celebrating his birthday, and Harry will not be in attendance due to not receiving an invitation. A previous report by the Sunday Times stated that Harry was invited and decided to decline the invitation. A statement was made on Harry's behalf regarding why he is not attending the U.K.-based celebration for this father.

“In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story,” the statement read.

Prince Harry Visits The U.K.

The last time Harry was in the U.K. was for the or Inspirational Child Award at the 2023 WellChild Awards on Sept. 7. This event he was unfortunately unable to attend last year due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II but he honored his grandmother during his speech this year.

“As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her,” Harry said during his speech per Page Six.

“And that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

He did attend his father's coronation in May but only stayed back in his home country for 24 hours. The father of two did not want to miss his son Archie's birthday.

The Palace has not made a statement on if they chose to invite Prince Harry or not.