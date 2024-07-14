The Baltimore Ravens have lost a former Super Bowl hero. Jacoby Jones, former Ravens WR and star of Super Bowl 47, has died. An NFL source with direct knowledge confirmed the story to the Baltimore Sun.

Jacoby Jones was 40 years old.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Jones is fondly remembered by Ravens fans, though he only played three seasons in Baltimore (2012-2014). His impressive performance during Super Bowl 47 etched him into the history books as a Ravens' legend. In that game, Jones hauled in a 56-yard touchdown catch and had a 108-yard kickoff return to open the second half. That 108-yard kickoff return for a touchdown is the longest play of any kind in Super Bowl history.

These two plays were essential to Baltimore's 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Super Bowl 47 was the famous “Harbaugh Bowl” with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh facing off against his brother Jim Harbaugh and the 49ers.

The Houston Texans drafted Jacoby Jones in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Lane College.

Jacoby Jones received a huge HBCU honor earlier this summer. Jones was inducted into the SIAC Hall of Fame for his standout career at Lane College.

“It’s with great enthusiasm that we welcome the 2024 SIAC Hall of Fame Class,” SIAC Commissioner Dr. Anthony Holloman said in a statement. “These individuals have distinguished themselves and left an indelible legacy of achievement in our conference.”

Aside from the Ravens and Texans, Jones also spent time with two other NFL teams: the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers. He played in the NFL for nine seasons.

Jones played a solid NFL career, although Super Bowl 47 will always be his finest hour. Jones was an All-Pro returner and Pro Bowler in 2012. Throughout his nine-year career, Jones logged 203 catches for 2,733 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also added a combined 7,628 yards on kick and punt returns for nine total touchdowns.

Former NFL players respond to the death of Jacoby Jones on social media

The NFL community was devastated to learn about the death of Jacoby Jones.

Many former NFL players, including several former Baltimore Ravens, took to social media to mourn his passing.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson posted “na bro no way RIP LEGEND” on a post that featured Jones' record-setting Super Bowl kick return.

Texans legend JJ Watt also shared his condolences on social media. “Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I've ever been around,” Watt said on X/Twitter. “Always dancing, laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P Jacoby Jones.”

Former NFL QB Mat Leinart posted a heartfelt message. “My former teammate Jacoby Jones passed,” Leinart said in a post on X/Twitter. “Damn this hits hard. His laugh and just bigger than life personality will be something I'll always remember. RIP brother.”