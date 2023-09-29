After the departure of Trevor Noah as host of The Daily Show after 8 years, fans have clamored for Senior Correspondent and comedian Roy Wood Jr. to take over duties as host. Wood, a graduate of Florida A&M, is a tenured comedian who can elicit laughs and provide thought-provoking commentary about the world and socio-political issues.

Reports surfaced early that Wood was in the running to be Noah's successor and he served a week as guest host on the program from April 3rd-6th. However, Variety reported that fellow comedian and “The Daily Show” alum Hasan Minhaj was the frontrunner to assume permanent hosting duties but was taken out of the running after it was found that he allegedly embellished autobiographical stories about his life in his stand-up routines.

Although Minhaj is a talented stand-up and insightful, Wood deserves a show centered around his comedic prowess. As “The Daily Show” continues to widen its search for a new host, let's list 5 reasons why Roy Wood Jr. should be considered as the new permanent host of the acclaimed late-night program.

Roy Wood Jr. brings a unique life perspective

Roy Wood Jr. has a unique life experience that informs his comedy and could help him as the host of “The Daily Show”. Wood graduated from Florida A&M with a degree in broadcast journalism following the footsteps of his father Roy Wood Sr. who was a legendary radio broadcaster and journalist. His mother was a college administrator who worked with HBCUs during his childhood. Even during his week hosting “The Daily Show”, Wood pulled from his experience as a college student and his mother working in higher education to speak about whether modern-day colleges are truly equipped to properly prepare students for careers and if having a college degree is as important as it used to be.

That type of perspective, especially via a comedic lens, is powerful and can provoke thoughtful conversation. Wood can tap into his unique personal story to tackle other issues such as race and diversity, economics, politics, culture, and more.

Roy Wood Jr. paid his dues

Wood joined as a correspondent on The Daily Show when Noah started his tenure in 2015. Wood excelled in several roles on the program and his insight was vital during the Trump Administration and the cultural reset that occurred after the summer of 2020. Wood has served as a host of the “The Daily Show: Ears Edition” podcast, showing off his ability to interview guests.

Wood honed his comedic talents in radio, working for the Buckwilde Morning Show on WBHJ 95.7 JAMZ as head writer/producer after he graduated from Florida A&M. He also worked with Jamie Foxx's Sirus radio channel “The Foxxhole” as a contributor and created prank phone call segments that were aired on radio shows around the nation such as the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. Wood was able to host his own eponymous radio show that drew massive ratings and won the ‘Large Market Morning Show of the Year' from the Alabama Broadcasters Association multiple years during the show's run.

He also honed his skills as a standup, finishing third in the seventh season of NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2010.

Roy Wood Jr. has the perfect balance of humor and social commentary

Wood's comedy is one that is not only entertaining but also thought-provoking. He has a way of delivering jokes while also making important social and political commentary, which would fit perfectly with the format of “The Daily Show”. His appearance at the White House Correspondents Dinner this Spring showed his ability to be thought-provoking and elicit humor. At the dinner, he poked fun at several leaders in power while also providing a complex breakdown of the power of news media in today's times.

Wood's experience on “The Daily Show” has also allowed him to develop the skill of breaking down complex issues and presenting them in an accessible and humorous way. This follows the tradition of Jon Stewart, who aimed to provide a higher purpose and different perspective on the news of the world that informed a generation of viewers during his run from 1999-2015. Wood could do the same as the host of the program.

Roy Wood Jr.'s run as guest host in April had great viewership numbers

Wood's stint as the guest host of “The Daily Show” from April 3-April 6 was immensely successful as he he had the third most viewed week being Al Franken and Jordan Klepper per ShowBuzzDaily. Wood attracted an average of 424,500 viewers for his four episodes at the helm of the program, only lagging slightly behind Klepper who drew 425,250 viewers for the episodes that he hosted.

Roy Wood Jr.'s viewership numbers as host of “The Daily Show”

(Source: ShowBuzzDaily, April 3-April 6, 2023)

Date Viewership Number Monday, April 3, 2023 341,000 viewers Tuesday, April 4, 2023 466,000 viewers Wednesday, April 5, 2023 411,000 viewers Thursday, April 6, 2023 480,000 viewers

Wood also got the ultimate co-sign as Jon Stewart made a surprise return to “The Daily Show” during Wood's week hosting for a segment with him. Although the moment was planned in advance, it seemed as if it was a passing of the torch and a nod to what could be the next in line as host of the program.

He wants to do it!

In a feature about Roy Wood Jr. hosting “The Daily Show” back in April, NPR quoted Woods saying when asked if he would take the hosting gig if it was offered, “I don't think you can say no to an opportunity like that.”

Trevor Noah even spoke glowing of Roy, saying per a quote obtained by NPR, “I can't think of anyone more deserving both in talent and character to host the show than Roy Wood Jr. “Roy … he hasn't stepped up, I think he's stepped in to a position and role that really suits him. It's one of those instances where the world has to catch up to his talents.”

Bottom line, the choice is pretty clear on who should be the next host of “The Daily Show”. A budding comedic superstar is sitting right in front of Paramount Global and Comedy Central officials. Will they recognize the opportunity and allow him to lead “The Daily Show” into a new generation?