In a surprise cameo on The Daily Show, comedian, and talk show host Jon Stewart returned to offer some advice to guest host Roy Wood Jr. on how to cover former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent arrest and arraignment. And he did it all while dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars.

Wood expressed his struggles with the pressures of being a guest host, and Stewart jumped in to offer some guidance, Entertainment Weekly recounts. However, the conversation quickly turned to the use of a Star Wars metaphor that Wood couldn’t help but troll Stewart for.

Despite the interruption, Stewart managed to get out a point about the historic indictment of Trump, only to be cut off by Wood due to time constraints.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stewart, who hosted The Daily Show from 1999 to 2015, joked about his tenure on the show and his experience with a smaller budget. He also managed to troll Trump with his costume, as Obi-Wan Kenobi is known for his wise counsel and guidance.

This isn’t the first time The Daily Show has had a celebrity guest host, with the likes of Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones, and Sarah Silverman all filling in after Trevor Noah’s departure from the program. But Stewart’s surprise appearance, complete with a Star Wars twist, certainly made for an unforgettable moment on the show.

As for Trump, he has yet to respond to Stewart’s Obi-Wan Kenobi costume or the trolling that ensued. But given his history of responding to critics and comedians alike, it’s safe to say that the former president may have something to say about this surprise Daily Show appearance whether it be through a tweet or in a public.