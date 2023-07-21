Reflecting on the All-Star Game, it seemed evident that the Seattle Mariners should be heeding the message that resonated throughout T-Mobile Park as Shohei Ohtani stepped up to bat, with 50,000 fans chanting, “Come to Seattle.” The atmosphere was surreal, almost like a glimpse into the future, a future that should involve Ohtani donning a Mariners jersey. If the opportunity arises, the Los Angeles Angels ought to consider trading Ohtani to the Mariners.

Shohei Ohtani would be worth a Mariners insane prospect package

Not many teams in the league are believed to have a realistic shot at trading for Ohtani. As stated in a previous article on why the Yankees should refrain from trading away their future prospects for this once-in-a-lifetime player, it's acknowledged that the true requirements to entice the Angels remain unknown. There is no basis or guidebook to refer to, providing pricing parameters for such an unprecedented matter. However, it's expected that a substantial return will be demanded by the Angels in any trade discussions.

Returning to the playoffs for the first time in over 20 years as a Wild Card team last season, the Mariners are currently falling behind in the AL West this season. As of now, they are 9.5 games out of first place and five games behind in the Wild Card. In fact, they are one game behind the Angels in the division. Nevertheless, the Mariners feel to be in a better position as a team than the Angels at the moment, and more so, in the future.

Seattle is on the cusp of creating something special if all the pieces can ever be aligned. Even if they haven't performed as well offensively this season, with a team batting average of only .230, they have some budding young stars in the lineup who have not come close to reaching their potential yet. Conversely, the starting pitching rotation has been very good, ranking with the sixth lowest ERA in the league (3.87). What could potentially get this team over the hump and into the elite of the American League?

After the 2023 MLB Draft, the Mariners possess the 10th ranked farm system, as per Bleacher Report, allowing for a promising trade with the Angels.

A hypothetical proposed deal from the Mariners, as per ESPN, would be something like this: SS Cole Young, CF Jonatan Clase, RHP Emerson Hancock, and RHP Darren Bowen.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That's three out of the top-10 prospects for the Mariners. But it would probably still require more than that, as explained by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“This is a good offer, but if I'm the Angels — er, I am the Angels — I want a sure-thing leading man, and that doesn't exist here,” Passan said. “Seriously, you have a big league rotation full of productive starters, and you're not going to even offer me one? Start with Logan Gilbert or George Kirby, and you leap to the top of the list. [Bryan] Woo is plenty intriguing, too.”

One would probably have to agree with Passan. That offer is still a tad low, and it is more than likely that the Mariners would have to give away one of their top pitchers that is currently in the majors. Either way, Ohtani, at least for the Mariners, is considered to be worth this kind of insane prospect package, maybe even if the Angels required them taking Anthony Rendon off their hands.

Would the Seattle Mariners be a good fit for Shohei Ohtani?

What is not being considered by many with regards to Ohtani's eventual destination, whether through trade or free agency in the offseason, is what teams are actually a good fit for the dual-threat superstar. There might be a handful of teams that have the money, maybe even the trade capital, but does he fit into the overall future for the team? Would a trade or signing of him be a detriment to the future of the team? Also, does he fit your team identity, does he make them better, changing their overall trajectory in a positive manner? Remember, you're trading away your future for another future. This can't be taken lightly.

Ohtani should not be signed just because he's Ohtani; he should be signed because he will make a positive impact on your team. Every team in the league would find a way to have him over virtually anybody else in their lineup and rotations, yet there still has to be a logical fit. As we're seeing with the Angels now, he's the only one producing. So not only does he not fit into their future, he doesn't fit into their present. A lot more teams should be considering this notion.

The Mariners are perceivably one of those teams he would fit with. They have the means to afford him — at least in a trade — and will have the means to court him in free agency, all the while still having a reasonable future ahead. Their farm would definitely become a lot thinner, but everything from the way their lineup is constructed to the city and culture of Seattle, Ohtani just seems like a natural fit.