Shohei Ohtani lined up at the plate in the bottom of the first inning at the MLB All-Star Game, and the T-Mobile Park crowd went ballistic trying to recruit him to join the Seattle Mariners.

Hitting second for the American League, Ohtani faced a full count when the Mariners home fans began their recruiting chant echoing throughout the stadium.

“Come to Seattle!” they yelled at the Japanese superstar who will become a free agent this offseason.

There is a stadium-wide chant directed at Shohei Ohtani: “Come to Seattle!” — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 12, 2023

Much has been made about Ohtani's looming free agency, with players already making pitches to him during the All-Star festivities.

The FOX Sports MLB broadcast is operating with a unique mic'd up player function during the game, interviewing everyone across the field during live gameplay. Los Angeles Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were both live on the screen during the chants, and were asked by the crew if they wanted to make their own chant.

“I don't think we can do that, it would be tampering,” Betts said with a laugh.

“I think all of the 30 MLB teams want to have Ohtani on their squad next year,” Freeman followed. The Dodgers first baseman has gushed about Ohtani's skills during the All-Star break, unable to comprehend how he does it all.

“I know what it takes to be a hitter in this game, and he's doing that every single day, and to turn around on the 5th day to pitch AND hit? … I can't comprehend it.”

The Dodgers are one of the top teams expected to have a chance at Ohtani, given that they are crosstown rivals with the Angels, and have had much more success in recent years. The star pitcher and hitter is adamant about going to a winner, and the Dodgers have the pedigree and the funds he is looking for.