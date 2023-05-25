In a lopsided three-game series, the Los Angeles Dodgers once again showcased their superiority over the Atlanta Braves with a 2-1 series victory. Even with the Braves standing firm on Wednesday, walking-off the Dodgers 4-3, they still couldn’t secure a home series win. Looking ahead, when the Braves visit Dodger Stadium in late July and early August, where they haven’t fared well, they’ll hope to even the series somehow.

For the most part, the road to National League supremacy has been paved with Dodger blue for the better part of a decade. It is a path familiar to fellow National League contenders across the league, as they recognize that toppling the Dodgers is a prerequisite for World Series aspirations. The Braves, more than anyone, understand that long, traveled congested road.

Unfortunately for the Braves, their struggles extend beyond the confines of Tinseltown. At Truist Park, the Dodgers have been a perennial nightmare, like unwelcome toxic in-laws crashing a family gathering. In fact, the Braves’ last winning season against the Dodgers dates back to 2013 when they secured a 5-2 record. Since 2018, excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 season, the Braves have faltered with an 8-17 record in regular-season clashes against their West Coast adversaries.

Interestingly, the 2018 season marked the Braves’ return to the playoffs after a long hiatus, coinciding with their last triumph over the Dodgers in the regular season. However, their playoff encounter that year ended with the Dodgers emerging victorious. Since then, the Braves and Dodgers have engaged in multiple high-stakes postseason battles, with the Dodgers holding a 2-1 edge in series wins. Each team boasts a World Series championship during this period, making their matchups all the more captivating.

Entering the 2023 season, the Braves carried a wave of excitement and high expectations. Fresh off a 101-win campaign and a recent World Series triumph, they bolstered their offense with acquisitions like Sean Murphy and Kevin Pillar, while their formidable rotation boasted a blend of seasoned veterans and promising young arms. But they also suffered loss in fan favorite shortstop Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs.

Yet, even with their newfound confidence, the Braves found themselves eclipsed by the perennial powerhouse that is the Dodgers. Despite not making any splashy moves in the offseason, the Dodgers retained their star-studded lineup featuring Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy, complemented by the pitching prowess of Clayton Kershaw and a deep bullpen. And akin to the Braves, lost their remarkably gifted shortstop Trea Turner to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Under the glare of the spotlight, it is the Dodgers who continue to shine, as evident in the recent series outcome.

For the Braves, the path to success against the Dodgers lies in repeating their 2021 triumph. The key factor for them was securing home-field advantage in the playoffs, which proved instrumental in their NLCS victory that season. The Braves prevailed 4-2 in the series, with their only losses occurring at Dodger Stadium. A crucial win in Los Angeles followed by a decisive victory on their home turf propelled the Braves to the next level.

Two games stood out as pivotal moments in their 2021 showdown. First, a thrilling walk-off win in Game 1 at home set the tone for the series. Additionally, their dominant 9-2 victory in Game 4 at Dodger Stadium showcased their ability to handle the formidable blue-clad opponents. It becomes apparent that without the Game 4 triumph, the Braves’ quest for a championship would have been in jeopardy.

However, lingering in the minds of Braves fans is the bitter memory of the 2020 NLCS collapse. Just one win away from the World Series, the Braves squandered their 3-0 series lead and let the Dodgers mount a remarkable comeback. The Dodgers eventually claimed the title, and the fact that they achieved this away from their home park, at Globe Life Stadium due to pandemic restrictions, only adds to the pain.

Adding salt to the wound is the sight of Freddie Freeman, a Braves icon, now donning the Dodger blue. The Braves’ firm stance in contract negotiations led to Freeman’s departure, and while it may have made financial sense, it was a bitter pill to swallow for the fanbase. Watching Freeman excel for the team that was once their adversary-turned-ally is a stark reminder of what the Braves lost. His love for the Braves organization, which helped elevate the team to great heights, now presents a hurdle for the Braves themselves. It’s a bitter truth that many Braves fans are still struggling to come to terms with.

As the Braves continue their pursuit of overcoming the Dodgers’ dominance, their path remains treacherous. Only time will tell if they can rise to the occasion and reclaim their place among the league’s elite, vanquishing the shadow cast by the mighty Dodgers.

It’s especially difficult to watch if you look at Freeman’s production since switching the shades of blue in his uniform. In nine games against his former team going back to last season, Freeman is batting .336 with an OPS of 1.113, with three homers and a 6-3 record. Needless to say, he’s making sure the Braves don’t forget his name.

By the time the leaves start changing and the weather cools, these two teams may find themselves playing against each other once again in October baseball. For the Braves, their hope is that history does not repeat itself in the same manner it has often done, unless it’s mirroring the success they achieved in 2021.