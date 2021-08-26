Why the Ball family is a dream come true

LaVar Ball is a misunderstood man. Despite his crazy antics and ignorant comments, no one can say he does not love his family. From day one he has endorsed his sons getting into the NBA. Two of them have managed to make that dream a reality. LaVar’s oldest son, Lonzo Ball, made it to the NBA in 2017 and his youngest son, LaMelo Ball, recently made it in 2020. Even the middle child, LiAngelo Ball, is on the cusp of being signed by an NBA franchise, after a solid showing in the summer league. LaVar has put all his boys in the position to be great and his family dream is close to being completed.

Both Lonzo and LaMelo Ball have had very different paths into the NBA. Lonzo Ball had the traditional story of being a talented one and done player who was bound to be taken in the top three of his draft class. While LaMelo couldn’t play college basketball because he already had his own shoe, which was against NCAA rules, he played overseas and worked on his game. He became a top-three pick as well and won NBA Rookie of the Year honors. Having one kid in the NBA is an impressive feat already, but two? LaVar Ball is blessed, and he had a little luck along the way.

Even though the world was hard on LiAngelo Ball after an incident connected to an act of stealing in China, it seems he is working hard to make sure he is not left behind by his siblings. He was always viewed as the one who lacks talent compared to the other two but was always crowned as the best shooter of the bunch. LaVar Ball wants him to develop.

After the Charlotte Hornets selected him to be a part of their summer league squad, fans around the world began to rally around LiAngelo Ball and wanted to see him make the final roster cut for the real NBA team.

We got to see the family up close in their Facebook TV series “Ball in the Family.” It allowed the public to grow a little closer to these individuals as they went through their journeys to get where they are today. All of this was set up by LaVar Ball to give them exposure so that viewers could see how likable and relatable his kids were. Heck, the creation of Big Baller Brand was made so his kids could be the face of that too. He invested a lot of time and money to make sure that his kids were able to pursue their dreams, which is what any father should want. Lonzo and LaMelo Ball know this.

LaVar Ball is still delusional for claiming he can beat Michael Jordan one on one in their primes, but he is smart. With all the headlines he was making in the sports world, his kids just had to go out and hoop. Sure, he is probably not the most likable guy, but he does not care. His family is doing well and that’s all that matters to him. We will see if Lonzo can take off with the Bulls this coming season, and if LaMelo Ball can build on his sensational rookie season with the Hornets.