Everyone deserves the chance to fly.

Wicked Part One released its first trailer during the Superbowl, Variety reported.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande look exquisite in their respective green and pink as they descend the land of Oz in Jon M. Chu's upcoming musical film. The trailer opened with the beloved strains of Defying Gravity.

“Don't be afraid,” Glinda (Grande) tells Erivo (Elphaba).

“I'm not afraid,” Erivo replies with a steely voice. “It's the Wizard who should be afraid of me.”

We really are no longer in Kansas, Dorothy Gale. Also you're not in this yet. The film is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel of the same title that inspired the acclaimed Broadway musical.

Wicked doesn't feature Dorothy since she hadn't arrived yet. It tells the story of the fantastical world and the Elphaba's, the Wicked Witch of the West, story. Glinda the Good Witch is called Galinda Upland here.

Rounding out the cast are Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero Tigelaar), Ethan Slater (Boq), Bowen Yang (Pfannee) and Joseph Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Goldblum's distinctive voice as the Wizard intones in the trailer, “The best way to bring folks together is to give them a real good enemy.” However, Elphaba may not be so amenable being the villain.

“Something just takes over me and when it does, bad things happen,” she tells Glinda.

Wicked: Part One and Two

Chu posted on X (formerly Twitter) in 2022 that the movie was going to be in two parts in order to adapt the story properly.

“As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of ‘Wicked' into a single film without doing some real damage to it,” he said.

The director continued, “As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one ‘Wicked’ movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of ‘Wicked’ as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters.”

Wicked's songwriter, Stephen Schwartz explained that the iconic theme song Defying Gravity was one of main reasons why the movie had to be broken into two parts. In a newsletter in 2022, he wrote, “We found it very difficult to get past ‘Defying Gravity' without a break. That song is written specifically to bring a curtain down, and whatever scene to follow it without a break just seemed hugely anti-climactic.”

Wicked Part One is scheduled to be released in cinemas on Nov. 27. Part two is set to hit theaters on Nov. 26, 2025.