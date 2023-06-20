The second part of Jon M. Chu's Wicked film adaptations, Wicked Part Two, has switched around its holiday release dates and will now have a Thanksgiving 2025 debut.

Wicked's social media accounts posted an updated logo with the new release date of November 26, 2025 — the Wednesday eve before Thanksgiving that year. This is a shift over a month or so as the previous release date was December 25, 2025.

Wicked Part Two will now release November 26, 2025 💚💖 pic.twitter.com/URNzggZOZO — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) June 20, 2023

The move shouldn't be all that surprising — after all, the first part of the Wicked adaptation was previously moved up from December 25, 2024, to November 27, 2024. The new release of the second part will make it almost a year to the date that they release from each other.

Jon M. Chu, who directed the likes of Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights, helms both parts of the Wicked adaption. He is also known for his directorial outings on G.I. Joe: Retaliation and Now You See Me 2. After the two Wicked films, Chu will direct a film adaptation of Oh, the Places You'll Go!

The story for the films originates from Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West which was then turned into one of the most popular Broadway shows ever. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in the film as Elphaba Thropp (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Galinda Upland (Glinda the Good). Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Bowen Yang also star in the film.

Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz penned the scripts for the two films and the latter will also compose the music. Universal Pictures is set to distribute the film.

Wicked Part One will be released on November 27, 2024, and Part Two will be released on November 26, 2025.