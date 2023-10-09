The Minnesota Wild are entering the 2023-24 NHL season with one less item on their to-do list. Minnesota and forward Ryan Hartman agreed to a new three-year contract extension on Saturday, the team announced. The contract is worth a total of $12 million. It also includes a full no-movement clause for this season and 2024-25. In 2025-26, the no-movement clause becomes a modified no-trade clause.

Hartman entered the NHL back in 2013 as a first-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks. Unfortunately, things never panned out with Chicago. He put up two 30-point seasons, but never played to the level expected of a first-round pick. In 2018, the Blackhawks traded him to the Nashville Predators.

That trade was the first of three trades within the span of about a year and a half for Hartman. Nashville traded him to the Philadelphia Flyers in a deal that brought Wayne Simmonds to the Predators in February 2019. Furthermore, in June of that year, he would be dealt to the Dallas Stars.

However, he would not remain with the Stars. Hartman hit free agency days after the last trade. And in NHL Free Agency, he signed a three-year contract with the Wild. Things started slow for Hartman in the State of Hockey, but he found his game in an emphatic way in 2021-22.

Hartman played a full 82 games for the first time in his career. He went on to smash his previous career highs, scoring 34 goals and 65 points. He went on to add five points in six playoff games that year, as well.

While his 2022-23 season was less than ideal, Minnesota hopes he can bounce back. And the Wild have given him the payday that evidently reflects that hope. “Sometimes you get drafted to the wrong team, or you just don't get the opportunity,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said, via NHL.com. “Sometimes it just doesn't work. And I think it worked here.