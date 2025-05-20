OKLAHOMA CITY — After beating the Denver Nuggets 125-93 in Game 7, Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they’ll face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williams couldn’t fall asleep before playing in the first Game 7 of his career, while his All-Star teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander couldn’t shake his nerves heading into a do-or-die matchup.

After the win, Williams revealed he was too excited to fall asleep the night before Game 7 on Sunday.

“I didn’t really go to sleep,” Williams said. “I was just excited. That’s all I got. I was excited to play.”

Gilgeous-Alexander admits he was nervous but did his best to use those nerves to his advantage, turning in his most efficient game of the series.

“I was nervous, to be honest. Just knowing what’s on the line. We’ve worked so hard the whole 82-game season. We’ve all worked so hard in the summer, and to know if you don’t bring your A-game, it can all be over with. All for nothing. But I think that nervousness motivated me and helped me play today. It helped me give my all on both ends of the floor, and I used it to my advantage.”

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points on 12-of-19 attempts, including 3-of-4 from deep, and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. Williams finished with 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including a pair of threes, seven assists, and five rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Jalen Williams after Thunder win

Heading into Game 7, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had no concerns about whether his All-Star teammate Jalen Williams would bounce back from poor shooting in Game 6. Gilgeous-Alexander has seen growth in Williams over the past year.

After Sunday’s win, Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on Williams’ progression amidst his third NBA campaign.

“Dub was a big reason for our little stretch of the lead in the second quarter. It gave us momentum,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “His growth as a basketball player, obviously, we’ve seen it all year. But his growth mentally has been more impressive to me. He wouldn’t have played the way he played today last year, and I know that 100 percent. And to see him take that step forward is a really proud moment for me.

“Just knowing what he goes through on a day-to-day basis, knowing where he comes from. That’s really my brother. And to see him get better in those areas, it’s special. It’s fun. It makes this whole experience a little more special,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

On Tuesday, the Thunder will host the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.