The Nashville Predators did not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. This failure certainly did not sit well with the front office. More specifically, it did not sit well with Barry Trotz. Trotz, the first head coach in franchise history, is now the team's general manager.

The 2018 Stanley Cup champion set out to establish his vision over the summer. We saw this through their roster dealings. Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene left the team. Joining the team was Ryan O'Reilly and Luke Schenn. But the changes didn't stop with the roster.

Former Predators forward Andrew Brunette joined the team this summer as their new head coach. He replaces John Hynes, who spent three and a half seasons behind the bench in Nashville. The Predators failed to win a single playoff round during that span.

Now, the Predators are eyeing more. Nashville wants to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And they certainly hope to avoid their fate from the 2022-23 season. With all this in mind, let's take a look at three bold predictions for the Nashville Predators ahead of the upcoming NHL campaign.

Luke Evangelista breaks out

The Predators have a few different options to play on the first-line right wing this season. Denis Gurianov joined on a one-year contract and could fill that role. Philip Tomasino could also find himself next to O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg. However, keep an eye on Luke Evangelista this season.

The 21-year-old forward made his NHL debut last season, scoring seven goals and 15 points in 24 games. Prior to that, he recorded 41 points in 49 games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals. Evangelista showed he can produce points at the professional level.

In 2023-24, that trend will continue. The Toronto native will find himself in a top-six role and prove himself as an NHL regular. Don't be surprised if the 21-year-old scored 40 points this season. He may even find himself flirting with the 50-55 point range.

Cody Glass emerges

Speaking of breakouts, Cody Glass is one to watch as well. Glass came to the Predators via a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021. Last season saw the 24-year-old finally show the promise that made him a top-10 pick in 2017. He scored 14 goals and 35 points in 72 games for Nashville in 2022-23.

This season, Glass should find himself as the second-line center in Nashville. He figures to lineup next to veteran winger Gustav Nyquist regularly. He could also find himself with Gurianov, Evangelista, or Tomasino over the course of the season. This isn't even mentioning his spot on the team's top power play line.

Glass will receive prime opportunities to put points on the board. And I believe he will do just that this season. The 24-year-old could flirt with the 60-65 point mark as the Predators fight for the playoffs once again.

Filip Forsberg hits 40 again

Let's go back to the 2022 offseason for just a moment. The Predators had a major decision on their hands after their loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They could either pay Filip Forsberg top-of-the-market money or let him walk and figure out how to replace his production.

Forsberg was coming off his best career season. The veteran goal scorer found the back of the net 42 times in 2021-22. He had surpassed 30 goals on two occasions and came close to 30 in another two seasons. He had a track record that showed he could produce at a high level consistently.

Unfortunately, things didn't go so well in 2022-23. Forsberg was limited to just 50 games, and he scored fewer than 20 goals in a full NHL season for the first time in his career. He ended the season with 19 goals and 42 points.

With a new head coach, look for Forsberg to bounce back in a major way. The 29-year-old will score 40 goals in the 2023-24 season. And he'll provide a major boost for Nashville's playoff hopes.