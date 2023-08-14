The Atlanta Falcons have their second preseason game coming up on Friday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it is expected that rookie running back Bijan Robinson will make his debut, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

“We're not going to go crazy,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said, via Rothstein. “We just need the reps. We need to get our bread-and-butter concepts in there and he'll see his tracks. We're not going to sit there and show everything but we need to execute well.”

Arthur Smith said that the Falcons will give Bijan Robinson some basic stuff so that he can feel the speed of facing another opponent in a game and get tackled a couple of times so he can be ready for Week 1, which will be against the Carolina Panthers.

Robinson, among many other starters, sat out of the Falcons' preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Even though Robinson sat out of the game against the Dolphins, he said he was excited ahead of the game, just as he is to make his debut against the Bengals.

“I'm really excited,” Robinson said, via Rothstein. “Shoot, even last week, it was super fun just to support my teammates and be the best teammate I can be.”

The Falcons have big expectations for Robinson in his rookie year, as any team would if they select a running back with the 8th pick in the NFL Draft. The running back position is known as one in which players hit the ground running right away, especially compared to other positions. It will be interesting to see how Robinson performs on Friday against the Bengals.