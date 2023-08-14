The Atlanta Falcons are getting ready for the 2023 NFL season, and they're in the middle of training camp and preseason. Even though all teams have high hopes now, some players are having a hard time getting going. In this article, we'll take a closer look at what's happening in the training camp and the problems that Cordarrelle Patterson, Logan Woodside, Younghoe Koo, and their offensive line are facing. We'll also talk about how the Falcons did in the 2022 NFL season and what they're planning for the new season.

How the Falcons Did in 2022

The Atlanta Falcons had a disappointing 2022 NFL season, finishing with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses. Sure, they outgained their opponents and had more first downs in some games. Still, the Falcons struggled to convert their opportunities into touchdowns, settling for field goals and failing to capitalize on key possessions. The team's inability to win close games was evident throughout the season. They had missed opportunities and execution errors costing them valuable victories. Yes, the Falcons had some standout performances from players like erstwhile quarterback Marcus Mariota and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. However, the team ultimately fell short of their goals. The season ended on a disappointing note, leaving the Falcons with a sense of unfinished business and a desire to bounce back stronger in the future.

Now let's take a closer look at four key Falcons players who are having a tough time in their 2023 NFL training camp and preseason.

1. Cordarrelle Patterson

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson and three other players are currently dealing with minor injuries in the Falcons' training camp. The injuries aren't too serious, though. Coach Arthur Smith expects them to be back in about a week. Even though some players are hurt, Smith is still positive because most of the team is healthy. Smith also talked about needing a new punt returner after Avery Williams got hurt. Alternatively, cornerback Dee Alford has also shown that he could be a good replacement by returning a punt for a touchdown in a recent preseason game.

Cordarelle Patterson makes up for the fumble with a kick-return house call 💯pic.twitter.com/2P2R6AuFcJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2022

2. Offensive Line

The Falcons had their third-string offensive line playing for most of the last five drives in their preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. Sadly, the Falcons didn't manage to score any points in those drives. That's even though they got close to scoring in one of them after Arnold Ebiketie caused a fumble and got the ball back for the Falcons. They only gained 103 yards while the third-string line was on the field. They also let the other team sack their quarterback, Logan Woodside, four times, and they struggled to push forward and make space against the Miami third-string defense.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

3. Logan Woodside

Speaking of Logan Woodside, he had a pretty good performance against the Dolphins. However, when we're looking at players who didn't do so well, he stands out a bit. He completed 60.8 percent of his passes, which is not bad. Woodside is actually a skilled player for a third or fourth-string quarterback. However, you can see that he's not at the same level as the starters. Even though this offense helps the quarterback, Woodside needs to be more accurate. Additionally, he needs to be more efficient with his throws to prove he deserves a spot on the team's roster and as the third-string quarterback in the actual games.

4. Younghoe Koo

Kicker Younghoe Koo has been one of the best kickers in the NFL for the last three seasons. He's really shown his talent as a kicker. Unfortunately, he had a bit of a tough night in their preseason contest against the Dolphins. The field was wet in Miami, and he missed two extra points. The Falcons didn't even try any field goals. Hopefully, Koo will fix these issues soon. He's proven that he's one of the most dependable players in the offense for the last three years, and he should get back to his usual self before the new season starts.

Team Outlook

Even though the Falcons didn't do well last year, they're feeling hopeful about the upcoming season. They have a new starting quarterback in sophomore Desmond Ridder. He's been impressing everyone in training camp with how athletic he is and how he makes big plays. The Falcons also added new players to their defense, like Bud Dupree, Calais Campbell, and Jessie Bates III, to make it stronger. With these new players and a new sense of hope, the Falcons are aiming to do well. They may even make it to the playoffs in 2023.

Looking Ahead

Right now, the Atlanta Falcons are facing some challenges in their training camp. Some players are struggling to get started. However, the team is still hopeful for the new season. They've added new players to their defense, and they have a young and promising quarterback in Ridder. We don't know yet how the Falcons will do in 2023, but there's a chance they could be a really exciting team to watch in the next year.