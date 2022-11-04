Will Levis and 3 college football players with plummeting NFL Draft stock

As we enter the final month of the 2023 college football season, there is a lot on the line. Teams are competing for playoff spots and bowl games while players fight for the Heisman Trophy and other post-season awards. The last month of the season is also huge for 2023 NFL draft prospects. It is the final opportunity for players to put things on tape they want the NFL scouts to see before bowl season begins. This is great for players who are ascending during this period, but for some prospects with plummeting NFL draft stock — like Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Georgia edge-rusher Nolan Smith — there is a lot of work to do, or it may even be too late.

QB Will Levis, Kentucky

The top two 2023 NFL draft prospects at the quarterback position are Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. After that, it seemed like Kentucky’s Will Levis was the undisputed No 3 prospect.

While Levis is still one of the more intriguing prospects in the class (more on that below), the Wildcats QB has had an up-and-down year and has seen his draft status take a dip of late.

Levis only passed for over 300 yards in three of his first six games and hit two-interception performance vs. Youngstown State was concerning. Most concerning, though, was his horrible performance last week vs. Tennessee.

The Vols held the NFL prospect to 16-fo-27 for 98 yards with zero touchdowns and three picks, per Sports Reference. Sure, Tennessee is one of the best teams in the country, but if you are going to be a legit NFL signal-caller, you need to show that you belong on the field with that type of talent.

Will Levis didn’t show that against Tennessee, and now his draft stock is dropping.

QB Anthony Richardson

Right behind Will Levis as the second tier of QB 2023 NFL draft prospects was Florida’s Anthony Richardson. At 6-foot-4, 236-pounds with a strong arm and incredible athleticism, Richardson looked like the prototypical QB prospect that teams will be looking for in the 2023 NFL draft.

The problem is, Richardson then took the field as the Gators’ starter. While he looks perfect on paper, the Florida native has been anything but on the field for his team.

It took Richardson four games to throw his first touchdown pass of the season, and he’s only thrown for over 300 yards once, albeit in an impressive 453-yard, two touchdowns, one interception game vs Tennessee.

From a physical perspective, Richardson is still the prospect he was coming into the season. However, if an NFL team thought it would draft him in the first round and put him out there right away to run an NFL offense against NFL defenses, that ship seems to have sailed. He is now a developmental prospect at best, which is why his draft stock is dropping into the mid rounds

EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

We’ll get back to 2023 NFL draft prospects at quarterback in a few, as those are mostly the players who have fallen the most this season, but let’s not forget about the defensive side of the ball.

Draft evaluation isn’t always fair, but injured Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith’s stock has dropped in the last few weeks due to his performance and his injury.

From a performance perspective, Smith has just 3.0 sacks in eight games this season to go along with his 4.5 sacks from 12 games last season. This is much less production than NFL scouts would like to see. The one saving grace, though, is that last year’s No. 1 pick, Travon Walker, wasn’t a sack monster for the Bulldogs but is now producing well in the NFL.

The other thing that hurts Smith is the season-ending pectoral injury he suffered last week against Florida. Georgia still has a game vs. Tennessee, then possibly Alabama or LSU in the SEC Championship Game, then who knows who if they make the playoffs.

Those all would have been great opportunities for Smith to improve his 2023 NFL Draft stick that he will now miss out on.

QB Tyler Van Dyke

The biggest falling NFL draft prospect of the entire 2022 college football season might be Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke. Once a likely first-round pick, Van Dyke’s had a rough season, especially during his 16-of-32 for 138 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions performance in an upset loss to Middle Tennessee State.

Since then, Van Dyke has been benched and won the job back. He also threw for an incredible 496 yards against North Carolina. However, a shoulder injury cost him the Virginia game, but it does look like he’ll be back for Florida State this week.

Van Dyke still has time to reclaim his status as a second-tier 2023 QB prospect, but for right now, he remains one of the biggest fallers of the current college football campaign.