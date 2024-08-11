When Warner Brothers Discovery announced that it was debuting a new show, TNT Overdrive, that, while not technically an AEW-branded show, would heavily feature members of the promotion, it got fans intrigued. How, they wondered, would the show work? Would it be Ridiculousness but with Will Ospreay and Willow Nightingale hosting shows? Or was there more to the show that would make it required weekly watching for fans of AEW specifically and wrestling in general?

Well, for one, the debut episode of the show was hosted by the “Aerial Assassin,” and he actually told a few interesting stories over the show's two hours, including about the time he beat up a fan who jumped the rails at a show and about whether he could defeat a bear in physical combat. While these stories were enjoyable, it's clear his segment of the show was filmed in about half an hour at some random show, as were the other micro-segments for future episodes featuring performers like Swerve Strickland and Mariah May.

The true surprise of the show was an appearance by Tony Khan, who apparently has his own weekly segment on the show where he basically runs down what's happened on AEW that week, what is about to happen on AEW, and other general AEW-isms that he finds interesting.

And other than that? Well, the show featured a number of lengthy segments, from three athletes competing against a bear in physical activities to a pair of true crime segments involving road rage and sort of redneck games featuring dueling competitors who seemed to really dislike each other. This wasn't 25 YouTube videos in an hour but instead a number of weird mini-segments that were only tangentially related to each other.

Was the show good? No. Is the show AEW enough to become a must-watch for fans? No, it's probably not either. But hey, if TK is getting paid to put his talent on the show weekly, and it helps to get AEW a bigger payday from Warner Brothers Discovery as a result, why not spend an hour or so every few weeks to get that check?

MJF vows to further humiliate Will Ospreay ahead of All In



After securing a commanding win over Kyle Fletcher on AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a scathing promo on his All In opponent, letting him know that after defeating the younger member of Aussie Open, he plans to defeat another Ospreay pal, Michael Oku, at RevPro this weekend.

“You see that? That’s the difference between a foreign freak like Will Ospreay and ‘The American Hero’ MJF. I don’t let my brothers-in-arms get hurt like that. I care about my friends; I care about my family. I care about my countrymen. You just watched Kyle Fletcher get absolutely decimated by the greatest champion in the world, the American Champion, ‘The American Hero,’ Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He did the same thing to Daniel Garcia. Didn’t he? Will Ospreay, ‘The best wrestler in the world.' My American a**. I am, and I have proven it time and time again,” MJF declared via Fightful.

“Hechicero, RUSH, one, two, there you go. I could keep on going. I could talk about the guy whose a** I just whooped in CMLL, Templario. I could talk about Kyle Fletcher, and soon, I’ll be talking about you, Michael Oku. RevPro, that’s right. August 11th, I am coming to York Hall, and I am going to absolutely decimate another one of Will Ospreay’s little boys. Oku, he loves you. He talks highly of you. He says you’re great. Well, he said the same thing about Fletcher, and look what happened to ‘The Aussie Arrow.’ Boy, it’s gonna take a whole lot more than a fat-a** sidepiece walking with you to the ring to give you enough confidence to beat the man. RevPro, Michael Oku, I am going to do what your boy, what your mentor Will Ospreay is incapable of doing. I am going to pull the trigger. I am going to hit you with a Tiger Driver ‘91. I am going to retain my American Championship, and I will do the same at Wembley Stadium, All In, August 25th, against Will Ospreay, ‘The Aerial Assassin.’ Because you can be the feeling all you want, bruv. MJF, ‘The American Hero,' ain’t nothing but straight facts. For those facts, you can thank me later.”

While the initial decision to have Ospreay lose his belt to MJF was anything but universally beloved, the inaugural “American Champion” has found a way to represent the best with pride, defending it outside of AEW as often as he does within the promotion against the likes of Templario and now Oku. Even if his title reign comes to an end at All In, it's hard to say the run wasn't eventful.