After weeks of rumors, fantasy bookings, and “What If” scenarios, Tony Khan officially took the first step toward getting a McMahon back in a professional wrestling ring by meeting with Shane McMahon ahead of the July 31st edition of Dynamite.

Now obviously, this picture, initially posted by WrestleTalk, quickly took the internet by storm, with fans of AEW taking victory laps while the WWE faithful debated whether Shane-O-Mac signing with TK is a good or a bad decision.

Would the addition of McMahon to AEW's weekly television product actually draw in more eyes? Initially, yes, it's hard to imagine that a few hundred thousand more fans wouldn't explicitly tune in to see McMahon's debut if it was well advertised, but if he isn't immediately thrust into an important angle or TK packs said show with interesting storylines, it's hard to imagine that number will hold steady, as even the return of CM Punk only produced short-term gains before things leveled out.

And what sort of angles would truly make McMahon stand out? Should he come in managing Mone, another former WWE standout who has become a top heel for outsider-yness? McMahon has a ton of money, which certainly fits into the storyline Mone is looking to tell, and based on his in-ring efforts at WrestleMania 39, it's hard to imagine Shane-O-Mac wrestling matches in any promotion moving forward unless he is very protected, making a manager role perfect for the 54-year-old. But is she an ideal fit for McMahon's star power, or should he instead look to form his own faction with some ex-WWE dudes like Bobby Lashley, who is about to become a free agent?

When fans began joking about McMahon joining AEW after his exit from WWE, it was largely just that, a joke. Even if McMahon has been on the outs with WWE since his contract expired in June, he has enough money and outside interests to keep himself busy well into the future, especially as his kids get ready for college and their own futures. Still, if Khan presents an idea that is interesting enough to get McMahon's buy-in, well, why not go for it? AEW needs to feel like it's exciting again, and bringing in McMahon one way or another would certainly do that, even if his program ultimately only lasts a season instead of becoming a fixture of the brand in perpetuity.

Goldberg compares Tony Khan to Dixie Carter

Speaking of ex-WWE guys who have been linked to AEW, Goldberg recently stopped by Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his relationship with the promotion and what he thinks of Tony Khan's company.

While Goldberg doesn't watch the promotion regularly, that's largely because he doesn't have a particularly high opinion of Khan, who he compared to Dixie Carter of TNA.

“I think we have a different perspective on it. It's hard for me to pass judgment on their production because I don't watch it. I see clips of it. It's hard to give a rational breakdown of how they are if I don't really watch it. I don't really know,” Goldberg explained via Fightful. “He reminds me of Dixie Carter, but a male version. I don't know if it's a good or bad thing, but he reminds me of that scenario. It's a different feel. It's just different.”

Jeez, I don't know how comparing anyone to Carter can be a good thing, as she was one of the least popular part of TNA during her tenure with the promotion. Still, that belief hasn't stopped Goldberg from discussing taking his talents to AEW, as he wanted to take part in Sting's final match before things ultimately didn't quite work out.

“No, I don't think I was ever close to making a deal with them. I think it was much more of a realistic transition when Sting was involved. I reached out to Sting because I wanted to be part… I thought he and I could do a farewell thing at some point together, but it wasn't about me, it was about Sting,” Goldberg noted. “I could never overshadow anything that he does, but I don't want to convulute the water. It would have been a nice crescendo, but it wasn't about me. The timing was kind of off.”

Would it have been cool to see Goldberg take part in Sting's final match or the lead-up to it? Yes, it really would have been, as their interactions in WCW were legendary. If that's why Goldberg holds some ill-will towards AEW, that makes some sense, but closing the door on working with the promotion in the future by talking smack in the public forum feels rather shortsighted, as he's one of the few promoters who would be able to pay up for a retirement match for the former WCW Champion.