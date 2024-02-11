Ahead of officially joining the AEW roster, Will Ospreay admits leaving New Japan was something he didn't think would happen.

One of the names that has been synonymous with New Japan Pro-Wrestling in recent years has been Will Ospreay, who has gone from being one of the promotions top junior heavyweights to, arguably, one of the best professional wrestlers in the world today. However, his eight-year journey in New Japan is coming to an end, as he is set to join the AEW roster, and the wrestler admits it was something he did expect would happen just a few years ago.

Will Ospreay spoke about how emotional the process has been for him at a press conference ahead of his final match as part of New Japan, via Fightful, and admitted it was something he “never thought” would happen. He was sure to highlight the contributions of the entire United Empire group, as well, and what it has meant for him during this stage of his career.

“I never thought that this day was ever going to come I could have sworn that I was going to be here for the rest of my life and I would have had no problem with that,” Ospreay said. “As tradition would normally go, I would normally be in a single match or do something traditional, but I mean, let's be real. Look at the five of us, there's nothing traditional about us.”

“When you needed the best professional wrestlers that New Japan has to offer, we stepped up and those posers back there benefited off of our backbreaking work.”

Ospreay had his final match at New Japan's New Beginning in Osaka show, taking on David Finlay and Bullet Club War Dogs alongside his own faction-mates in United Empire in a ten-man steel cage match. The violent and bloody match ended with Finlay scoring the pin over Ospreay, with War Dogs officially establishing themselves as the group to beat in New Japan.

As for Ospreay, he is reportedly set to begin on AEW TV in fairly short order and is expected to wrestle at the promotion's next pay-per-view, AEW Revolution, on March 3. The show is set to be headlined by Sting's retirement match.