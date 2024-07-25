Will Smith may not be playing The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air again, but he's making a musical comeback with a new record deal, according to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter.

After his performance at the recent BET Awards, the Grammy- and Academy Award-winning artist has signed with the new independent label SLANG. The frontline label is led by Rene McLean, partner and founding adviser of Influence Media Partners, a music entertainment company.

Will Smith: Underground rapper?

SLANG's roster of artists includes Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Camper and hip-hop producer 30 Roc. The label is also the home of emerging artists such as rapper-singer Leaf, Flatbush hip-hop duo The Underachievers, Atlanta-based rapper Truththebull, songwriter-producer Isaia Huron and underground rapper RY XP from Atlanta.

McLean said in a statement, “I'm proud to lead SLANG's efforts to partner with quality artists and invest in their growth, regardless of genre or where they are in their respective careers. In a quickly changing music industry, SLANG artists will be surrounded by a team of like-minded strategists who will stop at nothing to further their trajectory and help them meet their goals. Our commitment to culture comes first, and we consider our SLANG roster family.”

McLean led the acquisition deals for catalogs of Grammy-winner Future, songwriter-producer Tyler Johnson of Miley Cyrus' Flowers and Harry Styles' As It Was and hitmaker Latin producer Tainy. The music executive previously worked with hip and rap stars such as Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Eminem, Pharrell and Timbaland.

Smith's performance at the BET Awards on June 30 was backed by the Sunday Service Choir and R&B singer Friday, all in a circle of fire. He rapped the song You Can Make It. To complete the ambiance, rain poured down the stage. The performance also featured gospel star Kirk Franklin.

From The Fresh Prince to King Richard to Bad Boy 4.0

In 1987, Smith released his first album as part of the rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jeffrey Townes) & the Fresh Prince, Rock the House. The duo received the inaugural Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 1989 for their hit song Parents Just Don't Understand. However, their most successful single in the album was Summertime. The song also earned them their second Grammy, this time for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. It also hit number of four on the Billboard Hot 100.

Smith went on to earn two more Grammys, both for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1998 for Men in Black and in 1999 for Gettin' Jiggy wit It. His last album was released in 2005, Lost and Found. It reached number 6 on the US Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The album was his third overall top 10 album and his second certified gold.

He focused more on making films, but still appeared in songs from Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam, Joyner Lucas, Bomba Estéreo as well as his son, Jaden Smith. For his most recent movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, he collaborated with Sean Paul on one of the songs in the soundtrack Light Em Up.

Smith is an Emmy and a Tony shy of an EGOT, having won an Oscar in 2022 for best actor in a leading role for King Richard and four Grammys. He has been nominated for both and Emmy and a Tony, making one of the few black actors to be nominated for all four major US entertainment awards.

An E and a T short of EGOT

His Emmy nomination comes from his work as producer for Netflix's Cobra Kai in 2021 for outstanding comedy series. His Tony nod is from his co-producing credit with wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jay-Z for the musical Fela! for best musical in 2010.

Smith's comeback might not be long in coming. He recently posted on Instagram the theme of the music he's been working on is “Dance in your Darkest Moments.”

“Over the past couple of years I've had to learn a different way to be with adversity — a different way to face hard times. I created this bracelet as a reminder to myself to Stay Steady in the Storms. Because in the darkest valleys, there is Gold to be found!” his caption continued.

It seems this is phase 2 of the Will Smith redemption era. What was the first one? His comeback movie made bank at the box office.