Johnny Lawrence is looking fit as ever for the final season.

Actor William Zabka is gearing up for the new season of Cobra Kai and posted about it on X.

The 58-year-old is still swinging punches, kicking high, twisting in the air, and more, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Zabka plays Johnny Lawrence, the man who can't seem to get out of the '80s with rock, style, and attitude.

On X, he posted a video of him training with a hashtag and an eagle emoji. In the clip, you can see all his latest moves that surely will be applied in the new popular Netflix season of Cobra Kai.

He received a lot of encouraging comments on the post.

“Looking sharp Sensei!” reads one.

Another commenter said, “Being badass.”

Someone else wrote, “Looks AMAZING. Can't wait for you to kick ass as Johnny one last time. Let's goooo.”

Regarding Season Six, there's no date of release confirmed by the streamer. A lot has been delayed due to last year's strikes. However, once it's released, it will be its last.

Hayden Schlossberg, the creator of the series, said on X last January, “Big thanks to the fans for getting us to the finish line. Now get ready for one final round and lots of big surprises along the way.”

The series is a spinoff from The Karate Kid movies that started in the '80s. It takes place 34 years after the events of the original Karate Kid, What's On Netflix states.

After watching William Zabka train and the encouraging words from Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai's final season seems like it will pack a punch.