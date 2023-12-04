Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos predicts there will be a major influx of lawyer shows on streaming platforms after Suits success.

According to Netflix's co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, we can expect to see many lawyer shows from competing streaming services.

Sarandos stated this prediction due to the success of Suits, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos discusses lawyer shows outlook

“I would argue next year you'll probably see a bunch of lawyer shows,” the CEO told the UBS Global Media and Communication Conference on Monday.

The concept isn't unheard of. He gives an example of the hit Cobra Kai and what happened after that series was released on Netflix.

“Sony is making a movie of Cobra Kai. Why are they doing that? Because Cobra Kai was a monster on Netflix,” he said.

Sarandos also reflected on licensing and why it's such a big part of the business.

“They [studios] always built their studios to license. The unnatural state was kind of forced vertical integration. So there will be opportunities for us to license,” he said.

The CEO went on to add, “We ramped up at that kind of aggressive pace as we've only being doing original films for five years. So over the last couple of years the availability to license has opened up a lot more than it was in the past, including we have those pay one deals with Sony and with Universal.”

As for how easy Netflix is to run, he was pretty honest about it.

“Streaming is a good business. It's just a hard one,” he stated.

We'll see if Ted Sarandos' prediction comes true in 2024. Now that the strikes are over and everyone is back to work, who knows what the future will bring? Surely, though, it will be a lot of content. Maybe lawyer shows.