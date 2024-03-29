Miley Cyrus recently took to social media to express her deepening admiration for Beyoncé following their collaboration on the track “II Most Wanted” for Beyoncé's highly anticipated album, Cowboy Carter. The singer shared her enthusiasm for the duet, describing her love for Beyoncé as longstanding and now even deeper after working alongside her on the song, per RollingStone.
Miley Cyrus Confesses Beyoncé Love
In a heartfelt post, Cyrus thanked Beyoncé, referring to her as “my everything & more,” and expressed gratitude to everyone involved in creating the special track. The collaboration marks the first time Cyrus and Beyoncé have worked together in the studio, showcasing their musical chemistry and mutual respect for each other's talents.
“II Most Wanted” is a captivating blend of back porch country and Fleetwood Mac-style pop rock, featuring Cyrus's signature twang and Beyoncé's soulful vocals. The song serves as a classic partners-in-crime anthem, with the duo singing about young love and the exhilarating feeling of being together. The track's chorus, “I'll be your shotgun rider 'til the day I die,” resonates with listeners as they navigate the highs and lows of love.
Cyrus reminisced about her previous interaction with Beyoncé during a 2008 concert benefiting cancer research, where they performed together alongside other music icons like Carrie Underwood and Mary J. Blige. Despite being a newcomer at the time, Cyrus felt embraced by Beyoncé and Rihanna, describing the experience as being treated like a “little sister” by the legendary singers.
The release of “II Most Wanted” on Cowboy Carter came as a surprise to many fans, as Cyrus's appearance on the album was not widely anticipated. Speculation over the album's guest features grew, especially after Cyrus's godmother, Dolly Parton, hinted at her involvement. Social media buzzed with excitement upon the reveal of Cyrus's collaboration with Beyoncé, further fueled by Cyrus's own reflections on their past collaboration.
Cyrus's admiration for Beyoncé extends beyond their musical collaboration, as she also praised Beyoncé's character and generosity. Despite being an established superstar, Beyoncé treated Cyrus with kindness and respect, fostering a supportive environment during their collaboration. This genuine camaraderie between the two artists shines through in their collaboration on “II Most Wanted.”
Cowboy Carter: A Star-Studded Collaboration
Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album boasts a star-studded lineup of collaborators, with Cyrus just one of the many artists featured on the project. Post Malone, Shaboozey, and Willie Jones are among the other musicians who lend their talents to the album, contributing to its diverse and dynamic sound.
In addition to musical collaborators, Cowboy Carter also features narration from country legends Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Linda Martell, adding depth and storytelling to the album. The inclusion of interlude narration alongside musical performances reflects Beyoncé's commitment to crafting a cohesive and immersive listening experience for her audience.
The album showcases Beyoncé's versatility as an artist, blending elements of country, rock, and pop to create a unique and captivating musical journey. With contributions from a diverse array of artists and musicians, Cowboy Carter promises to be a standout release in Beyoncé's illustrious career.
As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Cowboy Carter, the collaboration between Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus on “II Most Wanted” serves as a highlight of the album, showcasing the magic that can happen when two powerhouse artists come together in the studio.