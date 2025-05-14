ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Senzatela and Corbin face off in the series finale! The Rockies are spiraling, while the Rangers are on a winning streak coming into this game. The Rangers won Game 1, but Game 2 has not started yet. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Rangers prediction and pick.

Rockies-Rangers Projected Starters

Antonio Senzatela vs. Patrick Corbin

Antonio Senzatela (1-6) with a 5.77 ERA and a 1.92 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed eight runs on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts through 4.2 innings.

Away Splits: (0-3) 3.79 ERA

Patrick Corbin (2-2) with a 3.13 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on three hits with four walks and two strikeouts through seven innings.

Home Splits: (1-1) 2.30 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Rangers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +200

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT

TV: COLR/Root Sports Northwest

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies were one of the worst teams in MLB last season, finishing 61-101, and they have been even worse to start this season, having a 7-34 record and having lost nine of their previous 10 games. They also just fired their manager. Their offense was below average last season and has gotten even worse. Their pitching was the worst in MLB last season and has not been much better this season. Brenton Doyle, Hunter Goodman, Ezequiel Tovar (out with injury), Ryan McMahon, Michael Toglia, Kyle Farmer, Mickey Moniak, and Jordan Beck have stood out on this subpar offense. This pitching staff has been awful, with Ryan Feltner being the biggest standout on the mound for the Rockies, but he is injured.

The Rockies are starting Senzatela on the mound. He has a 1-6 record, a 5.77 ERA, and a 1.92 WHIP. He has allowed 31 runs on 66 hits with nine walks and 19 strikeouts across 39 innings through his eight starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.1 in those starts. The Rockies are also 2-6 in his starts. Semien and Pederson have a .222 and a .160, respectively. Then, Barnhart and Garcia have a .400 and .250, respectively. Jung, Smith, and Burger have not faced him this year.

The Rangers' offense was massively disappointing last season and has struggled this year. They were 21st in team batting average at .238 and are 25th this season with a .230 batting average. Garcia, Langford, and Smith have been the big standouts for the Rangers on offense. Langford leads in batting average at .263, home runs with seven, and OBP at .350. Then, Garcia leads in RBI with 22, and Smith in total hits with 36. Langford and Smith have not faced Senzatela yet, but Garcia has a .250 batting average and a .500 OPS through four ABs.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies' offense has also struggled. They are 28th in team batting average at .218 after finishing last season with a .242 average. Goodman and McMahon have emerged as the biggest standouts on this offense. Goodman leads in batting average at .294, RBI with 24, OBP at .350, and total hits with 42. Finally, McMahon and Goodman are tied for the team lead in home runs with six. Against Corbin, Goodman has not faced him yet, but McMahon has a .438 average, a .938 OPS, and two RBI in 16 ABs.

The Rangers were inconsistent last season after winning the World Series two years ago, finishing with a 78-84 record. They have been almost as inconsistent with a 21-21 record this season. They also won three straight coming into this game. Their hitting took a nosedive last season, while their pitching was also bad most of the year, with both finishing near the bottom of the league. The offense has not improved much and is off to a slow start. Their pitching has opened the year playing excellently, and they are one of the best in the league. Still, despite their struggles, sluggers Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, Jake Burger, Josh Jung, Wyatt Langford, Kyle Higashioka, and Corey Seager lead this offense. Overall, this offense is loaded with talent but needs to play better. Nathan Eovaldi is a great pitcher, but Tyler Mahle, Jacob DeGrom, and Patrick Corbin have also played well.

The Rangers are starting Corbin on the mound. He has a 2-2 record, a 3.13 ERA, and a 1.39 WHIP. He has allowed 11 runs on 32 hits with 12 walks and 20 strikeouts in 31.2 innings through six starts. His K/BB ratio is also at 1.7. The Rangers are 2-4 in his six starts, but have lost his last three. Goodman has not faced him yet, but McMahon has a .438 average, a .938 OPS, and two RBI in 16 ABs. Doyle also has a .200 average in five ABs, Farmer has a .176 average in 17 ABs, and Toglia has a .200 average.

Final Rockies-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are more trustworthy, and the Rockies are a trainwreck. The Rangers should win and cover easily in this home game.

Final Rockies-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers -1.5 (-118)