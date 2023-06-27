The greatest of all time debate is prominent in most sports. Basketball has Michael Jordan and LeBron James and soccer has Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, no debate seems closer than the one in tennis. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal all headline the conversation. Holger Rune reveals why the debate is foolish but one of them makes him the tensest ahead of Wimbledon.

Holger Rune had his fair share of battles with tennis' big three. He most recently won over Novak Djokovic and broke his tie with him during the Italian Open. He thinks that facing these greats is a huge honor but comparing Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer seems foolish, per Dzevad Mezic of Tennis World USA.

“In my opinion, the debate is foolish. We are taking about three tremendous players in each their way. A huge inspiration to all three for the generations below,” Holger Rune said.

Despite his success against the Serbian legend, Holger Rune still feels tense ahead of Wimbledon.

“Novak for sure. If you do one thing wrong against Novak you lose. You need to be very well prepared. I didn’t win a grass match before this year, but now in Queen’s. So to put me as a challenge to Novak is maybe more of a dream. Still, we always hope dreams can come true. And work for it. Let’s see,” the Danish tennis star said.

Greatness begets respect and sometimes the tennis GOAT debate can become disrespectful to these greats. Holger Rune shows why all of them deserve their flowers.