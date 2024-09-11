ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings were defeated by the New York Liberty on Tuesday night. New York earned a 105-91 victory over Dallas in the game. The Wings are already eliminated from playoff contention but they are looking to finish the regular season strong nonetheless. However, the Liberty have the best record in the WNBA for a reason.

Breanna Stewart led New York to the win. The reigning WNBA MVP Award winner recorded 27 points on 9-18 shooting from the field and 3-6 shooting from beyond the arc. She also went 6-6 from the free throw line.

“Anything that I've heard… She's a great leader,” Wings head coach Latricia Trammell said of Stewart. “Great teammate. I remember her telling me… She talks about being calm as a cucumber. Doesn't get too riled up, plays solid. One of my favorite players in the league.”

Breanna Stewart leads Liberty over Wings

Stewart, a two-time MVP winner, entered Tuesday's game averaging 20.3 points per game on 45.7 percent field goal shooting. She shot the ball well on Tuesday but she was shooting just 28.6 percent from deep heading into the game against the Wings. Nevertheless, Stewart, who holds a three-point mark of just under 36 percent for her career, is capable of finding the bottom of the net consistently on any given night.

Stewart was also averaging 8.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Her ability to make an all-around impact on the floor makes her one of the most dangerous players in the WNBA.

The Wings clearly understood this and knew they needed to do everything possible to contain the Liberty star. In the end, though, Stewart played at a high level nonetheless.

“Obviously she's a great player,” Maddy Siegrist said. “She makes really tough shots look easy. I think that's when you know you're playing against somebody great. So you just try to slow her down the best we can… 9-18, that's not bad. She could have easily had 40. So just try to slow her down.”

“I played with her in Seattle,” Natasha Howard added. “I know what (Stewart) can bring day in and day out. I try to make it hard for her, but she's a little bit taller, she's got longer arms. At the end of the day, she's gonna get her's regardless, no matter what… Like Maddy said, she's a good overall player.”

The Wings will look to bounce back against Stewart and the Liberty on Thursday night in a rematch in Arlington.