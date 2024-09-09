The Dallas Wings embarked upon their recent road trip with the understanding that they almost had to be perfect. Instead, they were defeated by the Atlanta Dream on Friday 107-96 and lost to the Chicago Sky on Sunday 92-77. Dallas has now dropped four games in a row and with Sunday's loss, the Wings have officially been eliminated from postseason contention.

The Wings and Los Angeles Sparks are the only two teams that have been officially eliminated from playoff contention as of this story's writing. The Sky, Dream and Washington Mystics are all fighting for the No. 8 spot. Meanwhile, other seven WNBA teams have already booked their tickets to the playoffs.

Wings' frustrating 2024 season

It was a frustrating 2024 campaign for the Wings. Dallas entered the season with high expectations but injuries unfortunately limited their potential. Notably, Wings star forward Satou Sabally did not play in a 2024 WNBA game until after the Olympic break as she recovered from shoulder surgery.

Despite their injury-plagued first half, the Wings still had life after the Olympic break. Dallas finally featured a healthy roster. They even upset the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx as part of a three-game winning streak in late August. Since then, however, Dallas has now lost four consecutive games and they will not be playing past September 19.

Nevertheless, there is reason to remain optimistic for the future.

Future is still bright

Again, 2024 did not go according to plan for this Wings team. The good news is that Dallas does not need to rebuild. It isn't as if they don't feature enough talent. What the Wings need to do is stay healthy in 2025.

If they can return a similar roster while adding an upgrade or two, the Wings will compete next season if injuries don't derail the campaign once again. Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally are two of the best players in the entire WNBA. Teaira McCowan and Natasha Howard both played impactful roles for Dallas in 2024. Young players such as Jacy Sheldon and Maddy Siegrist have displayed signs of potential.

The Wings have what it takes to make a playoff pursuit in the upcoming years. Fans have reason to remain hopeful.

The Wings' current focus will be on finishing the 2024 season strong. Perhaps they can play the role of spoiler moving forward.