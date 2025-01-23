Before the start of the WNBA free agency period this week, the Dallas Wings already knew they were going to lose All-Star Satou Sabally. Although the Wings cored Sabally, both sides are expected to work out an eventual sign-and-trade deal so they don’t lose her for nothing. But the Wings made another roster move in the early days of WNBA free agency, bringing back a key player from last season’s team.

The Wings latest roster move was to sign second-year guard Sevgi Uzun to a training camp contract. Uzun was a reserved free agent due to having less than four years of WNBA experience. The Wings tendered a qualifying offer to Uzun, and since she’s back on a camp contract, that means she accepted the offer.

Before the start of the free agency negotiation period on Tuesday, WNBA teams were permitted to designate players with the core tag, as well as tender qualifying offers to restricted and reserved free agents.

The Wings made another small move last week, bringing back second-year wing Jaelyn Brown, also on a camp contract. Like Uzun, Brown was also a reserved free agent and accepted her qualifying offer.

The Wings failed to make the playoffs last season, but managed to use some lottery luck to grab the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The team also overhauled their front office, bringing in longtime WNBA coach Curt Miller as the team’s general manager, and hiring a Miller disciple in Chris Koclanes as head coach.

Sevgi Uzun’s rookie season with Wings



Last season was Uzun’s first in the WNBA, but she already has a wealth of experience of playing professionally overseas. She had been playing pro basketball in her native Turkey since 2013, and is also a member of the Turkish national team.

The Wings signed Uzun to a camp contract last offseason, and she made the team’s final roster ahead of the start of the regular season.

Uzun was initially discovered by former Wings coach Latricia Trammell during an overseas trip to watch then Wings forward Natasha Howard.

This past season, Uzun appeared in all 40 games for the Wings, including 19 starts, at a little over 20 minutes per game. She averaged 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 82.6 percent from the free-throw line.